Hammond blanked Hermon-DeKalb 3-0 and Morristown and Edwards-Knox played to a 0-0 tie in the NAC West Girls Soccer action on Wednesday.
Morristown 0 - E-K 0: The Rockets (3-6-3) tied the Cougars (4-6-1) in their third scoreless draw of the season on a Senior Night. The school district and Coach Hannah Thornhill honored eight seniors in Kylie and Emilee O’Donnell, Kaley Dulmage, Emma Showers, Madyson Gagnon, Carly Piercey, Mia Johnson and Katelyn Ladlee.
Both teams generated dangerous threats and both goalies stood firm under heavy pressure. Sophia Vachez of E-K made 26 saves and Emma Showers handled 13 saves matching 100-minute shutouts.
“EK made it a battle tonight. We had quite a few scoring opportunities, we just couldnt finish. EK has some speedy girls on the team that were constantly putting pressure on the girls,” said Coach Thornhill.
“With having 8 seniors this year, it helps when they have been playing together since they have been little. I thought every senior played well tonight and the few younger girls that we do have, have some big shoes to fill. Going into playoffs, it’s going to be tough as every team wants to win. As long as we play our game and stay focused, we should be right there with all the other teams.”
Hammond 3 - H-D 0: The Red Devils scored a pair of goals six minutes apart in th first half to finish the NAC West season at 8-4 and won their last four games.
Defenders were involved in the first goal as Hannah Belknap scored from Zoey Cunningham and Ava Howie and Howie picked up a second assisting setting up Landree Kenyon for a 2-0 halftime lead.
Hailey Manning scored unassisted with 32:22 to play and Aylvia Crosby stopped seven shots for the shutout. Cassie Marcellus fielded eight shots in the H-D crease.
Chateaugay 4 - St. Regis: Liv Cook scored three goals as the Bulldogs shut out the Saints (1-13, 1-12) in an East Division game in St. Regis Falls.
BD body text: Chateaugay improved to 13-2 and 12-1.
