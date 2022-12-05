The Heuvelton Boys and Hammond Girls both opened the defense of NAC West Division titles on Saturday at the Jeff Stout Classic in Morristown.
The Lady Red Devils used meticulous foul shooting to pull away from a 30-30 tie after three quarters to a 48-34 victory over Lisbon and Heuvelton downed the host Green Rockets 100-12.
In other tournament action the Harrisville Boys down Old Forge 51-39 to win its own Pirates Classic and in intersectional nonleague girls basketball action Hermon-DeKalb bested Peru 55-29.
STOUT CLASSIC
Hammond 48 - Lisbon 34: The Red Devils went 10-13 at the foul line in the fourth quarter where Landree Kenyon scored nine of her game-high 26 points as Hammond pulled away from a 30-30 tie. Kenyon hit 12 of 13 free throws on the night and Ava Howie went 5-7 from the line in a 16 point effort.
Hailey Manning and Sady Sprabary added four and two points in the win.
“We had a pretty slow start and shots just weren’t falling for us against Lisbon’s zone defense,” said Hammond Coach Alyssa Crosby.
Allison Bell and Rachel LaRock combined for 15 and 11 points to lead Lisbon and Grace Smith added five with a 3-pointer which gave Lisbon the lead at one point in the third quarter. Gabby Taylor and Leah Warren added two points and one point.
“Hammond got to the foul line and made their shots and we just didn’t get to the line much. I was pleased with our efforts today against a very good team. We played hard from start to finish which was the most important thing for me,” said Lisbon Coach Dicky Marcellus.
“We play Hermon-DeKalb next we know that every game in the West is going to be a real test.”
Heuvelton 100 - MCS 12: Chris Ashlaw buried five 3-pointers and Nate Mashaw netted three 3s in the first quarter and finished with 26 and 18 points to lead the Bulldogs. Connor Phillips and Lucas Thornhill tallied 14 and 11 points followed by Rhys Brossoit (4), Israel Paradis (2), Jake Venette (9), Trystan Biller (4), Camden Johnson (6) and Arick Roane (6).
Morristown’s scoring came from Walker Belisle (2), Peyton Donnelly (2), Kam Toland (2), Macaulay Ritchie (3) and Grant Brunett (2).
The Heuvelton JVs opened their season with a 78-19 victory where Parker Felt and Landyn Ashlaw who combined for 20 and 15 points. Devin Johnson tallied 10 and Isaac Mitchell and Leland Brown each tallied seven. Other scoring came from: Colt McAllister (4), Drew Carpenter (6), Levi Biller 5 and Ryley Liscum (4).
NN SHADES MCS
Lisbon rode a fast start into cruise control for a victory in the only girls varsity game of the night while Norwood-Norfolk used a furious finish to shade the host Morristown 41-38 in the first varsity boys game at the Jeff Stout Basketball Classic at Morristown Central on Friday night.
The combination of Mike Richards and Dominic Fiacco combined for 14 and 8 points in the fourth quarter as the N-N stormed past a 31-16 deficit against a Green Rocket squad which struggled against N-N fullcourt press, offensive rebounding and the three-point shooting of Richards.
Richards buried two threes in final 1:30 after Macaulay Ritchie drained a 3-pointer to give his team a 38-29 lead. Richards’ second 3 in the game’s climax gave N-N 40-38 lead with 10.1 seconds to play and he added a free throw with 1.7 seconds left.
Morristown’s last gasp saw Peyton Donnelly bounce a shot off the back of the rim on a 3-point attempt from beyond halfcourt.
“This game was crazy like last year’s double overtime game here. In the fourth quarter we just started making shots,” said N-N Coach Connor Prosper his team finished on a 25-7 run.
Richards buried three 3s in the fourth quarter finished with a game-high 16 and Fiacco dropped in 14 off a series of offensive rebounds.
Kam Toland led Morristown with 13 points and Walker Belisle finished with 13 after scoring 11 in the first quarter. Ritchie and Dominic Perretta each finished with six points.
LCS STARTS 2-0
Lisbon 56 - Tupper Lake 13: Allison Bell sparked Lisbon Central to a one-sided nonleague basketball win for a second straight game as the 2-0 Lady Knights bested Tupper Lake 56-13 in a game staged at Morristown Central where the Golden Knights will play defending division champion Hammond today (Saturday) at 12:30 p.m. in the NAC West opener for both teams.
Bell scored 21 of her game-high 25 points in the first half with 14 in the first quarter and Leah Warren and Rachel LaRock followed with 10 and nine points. Gabby Taylor dropped in seven points.
“Allison scored off some steals but scores most of her points by taking the ball to the rim and finishing well,” said Lisbon Coach Dicky Marcellus.
Grace and Caleigh Smith added four points and one point and Rachel Sorenson led Tupper Lake with seven points.
The Hammond vs Alexandria Bay game was cancelled because of sickness at Alex Bay.
Lisbon 67 - SRF 31: Freshman Allison Bell started her varsity career with a 26-point effort as Lisbon won its season opener in a 67-31 nonleague matchup with St. Regis Falls. Bell tallied 12 points in the first quarter and Leah Warren delivered 15 of her 18 points in the third quarter.
Rachel LaRock tallied 10 points followed bu Gabby Taylor with five, Eliza McLear and Caleigh Smith at three and Grace Smith at two. Leah Work led St. Regis with 16 points and Amanda Cox tallied six.
HD GIRLS 2-0
SARANAC LAKE - Hermon-DeKalb compensated for a slow start by erasing a 7-5 first quarter deficit with a 21-7 second quarter run and cruised to a 55-29 nonleague girls basketball win over Peru at North Country Community College.
“Peru had a lot of length but we used our press and speed to take control,” said H-D Coach Bob Bice.
“Olivia Simser had another great game scoring 28 points and Hailey Brabaw hit two big 3s for us. Because of the flu we only had seven girls today.”
Brabaw finished with nine points on three 3s and Aaliyah O’Donnell and Hannah Coller followed with 11 and eight points. Reese Duprey led Peru with 12 points.
H-D 83 - LaFargeville 23 - Olivia Simzer set the tempo for the offense and defense with 25 points with three 3-pointers and 10 steals as Hermon-DeKalb opened its girls basketball season with an 83-23 nonleague victory over LaFargeville.
body text: “We had two girls out and all eight girls we had scored and our defense was good,” said H-D Coach Bob Bice.
The Demons featured five double figure scorers as Aaliyah O’Donnell netted 17, Hannah Coller tallied 12 and Hailey Brabaw Natalie Appel each finished with 10. Ava Besaw, Bailey Wright and Ellie McQuaid added four, three and two points and Emelline Bartin led LaFargeville with 10 points.
HARRISVILLE TOURNEY
HARRISVILLE - Tournament MVP Tanner Sullivan scored 13 of his game-high 21 points in the second quarter leading Harrisville to a 51-36 win over Old Forge in its own Pirate Classic on Saturday night. All-Tournament selection Nolan Sullivan tallied 12 points and Liam Winters and Aiden Chartrand each netted six.
Robinson led Old Forge with nine points.
“We are young. Play three juniors and three sophomores but the twins (Sullivan) should be playing like seniors in their third varsity seasons,” said Harrisville Coach Brian Coloney.
“Our D was pretty good today.”
