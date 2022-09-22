Second half scoring carried the Hammond Girls to an NAC West Division win at Harrisville and Lyme Central to a nonleague win at Morristown in Tuesday’s high school soccer action.
GIRLS SOCCER
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To enjoy all our content, join now!
Second half scoring carried the Hammond Girls to an NAC West Division win at Harrisville and Lyme Central to a nonleague win at Morristown in Tuesday’s high school soccer action.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hammond 2 - Harrisville 0: Landree Kenyon came out of the goal to assist on two goals by Hailey Manning as the Red Devils climbed to 3-1-1 in the developing NAC West Division race. The goals came with 20:07 to play when Manning crashed the net to convert a rebound and 12:47 to play when she converted off a cross.
“We were struggling to score in the first half so I moved Landree Kenyon out of the net to the front line and she really sparked us,” said Hammond Coach Alyssa Crosby.
Megan Kackison made nine saves for Harrisville.
BOYS SOCCER
Lyme 5 - Morristown 1: Visiting Lyme scored four times in the last 22 minutes after Morristown’s just missed on a great chance to tie the score at 1-1 on a cross by Cameron Toland. Toland later scored the Rockets’ only goal breaking a string of four unanswered Lyme goal when he controlled a pass to the left wing by Connor Pease and buried a long volley inside the right goal post.
Lyme took a 1-0 halftime lead on a goal by Jon LaFontaine and overcame a series outstanding saves by MCS goaltender Peyton Donnelly (18 saves) to pull away in the final 22 minutes. LaFontaine scored the break-through goal on a break away off a pass from Alex Radley who finished with a goal and two assists in the pull-away.
“We just have to keep after it and look to get all of pieces together,” said Morristown Coach Glenn Colby.
Ryan Scott, Aiden Lunkroun and Derek Pooley also scored with LaFontaine passing out an assist. Evan Froelich made four saves for Lyme.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.