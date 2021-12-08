Picking up from where they left off from last season’s undefeated COVID-19 shortened season, Hammond opened what is hoped to be a normal campaign with a 79-47 win over St. Lawrence Central.
In one other nonleague game Parishville-Hopkinton bested Section 10 independent Tupper Lake 35-17.
Hammond 79, SLC 47: The Lady Red Devils fashioned an impressive performance led by Landree Kenyon who tallied 24 points. The Lady Red Devils built a 39-21 halftime lead followed by a 21-8 third quarter run. Alyvia Crosby and Ava Howie contributed 16 points each followed by Hailee Manning with 11. Other scoring came from: Sadie Sprabary (2), Hannah Belknap (4) and Natalie Howie (6).
“I thought the girls played well for it being their first game of the seaon. We passed the ball well and played together as a team. We still have some little things we need to work on both as a team and individually,” said Coach Alyssa Crosby after gaining a win in her first game at the helm of the Red Devils.
For the Lady Larries (1-1, 1-0), Karissa Young netted 14 points followed by Rylee Daoust with 12 on four three-pointers, Brionna Foster with seven, Rebecca Nezezon with four and Jessica Horner the other two.
P-H 35, Tupper Lake 17: The Lady Panthers (1-2, 0-1) ran out to a 13-3 lead through the first quarter en route to posting their first win. Megan MacWilliams scored a game-high 11 points in the winning effort followed by Kylie Kirk with eight, Natalie Smith with seven and Emma Phippen with six.
