Hammond and Gouverneur defended division leads while OFA posted a bounce back win in Monday’s NAC Girls Basketball action.
Number two state-ranked Hammond (7-0, 11-0) stayed unbeaten atop the NAC West turning back Hermon-DeKalb (3-4, 10-8) 55-46. In one other NAC West game Edwards-Knox (5-4, 9-8) reversed a recent loss to Lisbon (3-5, 9-7) in a 67-39 win.
Gouverneur (9-1, 14-1) avenged its only loss in the NAC Central and opened two-game lead with a 45-43 win over Malone (8-3, 11-5) and Massena (7-3, 7-6) which suffered 43-36 loss to Canton (7-3, 10-5).
OFA (6-5, 9-8) bounced back from back to back home losses with a 56-39 win at Norwood-Norfolk (1-9, 3-12).
Hammond 55 - H-D 46: In a game where both teams shared the ball to produce balanced scoring the Red Devils opened a 28-18 halftime lead which was whittled to three with 1:30 to play.
The Red Devils prevailed with a key basket and three straight free throws by Landree Kenyon who delivered a 17-point, 15-rebound double-double. Ava Howie scored a game-high 17 points with 5 rebounds and 3 steals, Sadey Sprabary tallied nine points with six rebounds, Hailey Manning supplied eight points and six rebounds and Zoe Cunningham added six points.
“We played very well tonight and we are doing what we have to do to be successful. We pressed a little tonight and it worked and we really shared the ball well. Hailey Brabaw came through with a big game and led us in scoring,” said H-D Bob Bice.
“Anytime who play an undefeated team which is ranked second in the state and you are within three points with 1:30 to go you know you have done very well. They have two outstanding players in Landree Kenyon and Ava Howie and it is hard to give help on defense when they have players like Sadey Sprbary, Hailey Manning and Zoe Cunningham who can scored if they get the chance.”
Hailey Brabaw buried three 3-pointers leading H-D with 11 points and Olivia Simser netted 10 points with two 3s and four rebounds.
Rounding out the H-D scoring were: Hannah Coller (3 rebounds, 2 steals) with six points, Aaliyah O’Donnell with nine points and Jayla O’Donnell and Ellie McQuade with five points.
OFA 56 - N-N 39: The Bule Devils took control with the inside as the duo of Olivia Merrill and Abby Raven both scored 20 points. Amya LaFlair netted 11 followed by Cadey and Clara Cole with three and two points.
Cadey Hannah Dominy and Caryn Perretta countered with 15 and 12 points for N-N.
E-K 67 - Lisbon 39: The Cougars opened a 31-17 halftime lead and bolted away with a 25-8 third quarter run. Cameryn Huckle tallied a game-high 21 points followed by Lily Lottie with 13, Rylee Typhair with 12 and Kiana Hogle with 12. Kayleigh Allen and Addy Foster added five and two points.
“We played well tonight and we could have beaten Canton on Saturday if we didn’t go 4-for-18 from the foul line,” said E-K Coach Fred Foster.
“We have a young team and there are always going to be peaks and valleys.”
Rachel LaRock’s 16 points led Lisbon and Allison Bell and Leah Warren each tallied eight. Gabby Taylor and Cayleigh Smith added five and two points.
Gouverneur 45 - Malone 43: The Wildcats rode a roller coaster ride to a 9-1 NAC Central record outscoring the Huskies 24-10 in the third quarter and then holding off a 13-5 Malone fourth quarter rally.
Meredith Bush scored a game-high 16 points with 11 points and two 3-pointers in the third quarter where Elizabeth Riutta netted six of her 11 points. Other scoring came from: Chloe Smith (8), Lia Canell (6) and Courtney Forsythe (4).
Chloe LaBell and Alyia Roberts each scored 13 points for Malone.
“Tonight was a great game. Malone is very talented and we battled back and forth the entire game. Our girls just kept working. Nothing came easy on offense for us. We knew we had to shut their shooters down and play relentlessly on defense to win and I think we did just that,” said Gouverneur Coach Sean Devlin.
“The atmosphere in our gym was palpable. It was rockin and the game did not disappoint the fans. We were happy to have another chance to play Malone and avenge an earlier season loss. Our girls took it personal.
Canton 43 - Massena 35: Ava Hoy provided 20 points for the Golden Bears who limited the Raiders to 16 points in the first three quarters. Olivia White tallied 14 points for Canton (9-5, 7-3) followed by Viv Coburn (1), Winnie Downs (2), Hadley Alguire (3) and Calie Klassen (3). Chyler Richards paced Massena (6-6, 6-3) with 14 points.
