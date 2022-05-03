Hammond remained undefeated in the unfolding NAC West Softball race while Hermon-DeKalb worked extremely hard to gain its first win in Monday’s action complicated by rain.
H-D scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to down Harrisville 9-8 and Hammond controlled Lisbon 16-1.
In the lone NAC West Baseball game played Harrisville bested H-D 8-1 to continue its smooth rentry into the varsity baseball circuit. In the NAC East Madrid-Waddington climbed to 3-1 with a 14-4 win over St. Regis Falls.
H-D 9 - Harrisville 8: H-D Coach Bob Bice spent as much time cleaning and drying softballs as he did coaching in Wednesday’s action at DeKalb Junction.
His labors were rewarded as Rylie Hale struck out 12 batters in four innings after relieving starter Bailey Wright who fanned four Pirates in three innings of a one-hitter.
Despite managing only one hit the Pirates head an 8-4 lead entering the bottom of the seventh where freshman Hailey Brabaw tied the score with a three-run double and Maddy Wright followed with a game-winning, walk-off single.
“It just kept raining and I kept drying the balls so the umpires wouldn’t call the game after five innings. We had some errors but the girls kept working hard and Rylie Hale just kept striking out batters,” said Coach Bice,
Wright singled twice, Brabaw finished with four RBIs and Bailey Wright and Ava Besaw and Kenzi Schumacker (RBI) singled. Haley Fayette led off the game with a double for Harrisville’s only hit.
Hammond 16 - Lisbon 1: The Red Devils moved their game with the Knights up one day and retained their share of the division as Sydney Tanner pitched a five-inning four-hitter. Brooklyn Arquitt led the Red Devils with three singles and Zoey Cunningham delivered a double and a single. , Alyvia Crosby, Landree Kenyon and Sydney Tanner all added two hits.
Addison VanTassell singled twice for Lisbon and Gabby Taylor and Leah Warren singled.
BASEBALL
M-W 14 - St. Regis 4: Nick Bates supplied the 4-1 Jackets with a pitching gem for a second straight game striking out eight while limiting the Saints to three hits. Caleb Averill singled three times for the Jackets and Donnie Cordova and Tannor Harvey both doubled twice. Matt Robinson singled twice and Luke LePage and Bates each added one hit.
Jacob Evans led the Saints with two hits.
Harrisville 14 - H-D 1: Nolan Sullivan scored four runs for the Pirates and Taylor Sullivan tallied three runs for the Pirates and Caleb Murcray scored the lone H-D hit.
