It will be number one versus number two.
It will be Hammond against Heuvelton on Saturday at 1 p.m. at SUNY Potsdam in a classic Section 10 Class D Girls Basketball Championship game.
Enough said.
A matchup which has been under construction since the first day of practice fell into place on Wednesday at SUNY Potsdam as second seeded Heuvelton (16-4) broke away from Lisbon 65-28 and top seeded Hammond (16-1) turned back a sharp-shooting Hermon-DeKalb rally 37-33 in the closing seconds.
“It should be another great game. Section 10 Class D Girls Basketball is always so strong,” said Heuvelton Coach Rob Powers.
“Back when we won three state titles in a row we had great games with Hammond. If they won have won they could have gone all the way too.”
Hammond came from behind to win both regular season matchups with Heuvelton and both games were decided in the final minute.
Hammond Coach Alyssa Crosby was looking for her team to get plenty of rest before Saturday.
“I said going into the season that Hermon-DeKalb could be an upset team. They play great man-to-man defense. Our girls were really tired but they did a great job playing their way through it.” said Coach Crosby.
“Saturday should be the same kind of the game.”
Hammond 37 - H-D 33: The low-scoring nature of this semi-final game was predicated by defense. Hammond with its full 3-2 fullcourt and half court zone where The trio Ava Howie, Alyvia Crosby and Hailee Manning provided the traps on the front of the press which led to steals and turnovers to key a run to a 18-11 halftime lead after Crosby buried a 3-pointer to broke a 11-11 tie midway through the second quarter.
The press and a 3-2 zone limited H-D (15-7) to 19 points through three quarters but the Devils were unable to pull away because the Demons’ man-to-man defense led by Hannah Coller marking Howie at the point like a Siamese Twin joined at the hip. “We had to make some adjustments on our press because they were throwing the ball over us,” said Hammond Coach Alyssa Crosby.
“It worked well. Hermon-DeKalb is a great team and they came back but we held on.”
Facing a 29-19 deficit entering the fourth quarter the Demons were able to free up their 3-point shooters and Coller and Hanna Gollinger each connected twice from beyond the arc. The Devils were able to ward off the Demon advance using high ball screens to free up Howie who scored all of her team’s eight points in the quarter.
Her final field goal was the clincher in a pivotal sequence which unfolded after a 3 by Coller cut the gap to 35-33 with 40 seconds to play.
H-D forced a Hammond miss final in the final 10 seconds but the rebound was deflected right to Howie underneath the basket.
“That is how it goes sometime. A game can turn on a lucky bounce or a deflection. We played great defense tonight and we were able to hit some 3s in the fourth quarter to come back,” said H-D Coach Bob Bice.
“I think they won tonight because they did a great job freeing up Ava Howie in the fourth quarter and Ava did a great job taking the ball to the basket. We have a lot of girls coming back so we have work hard and get ready to bring it back next year in what will be an outstanding league.”
Howie (3 rebounds, 5 steals) scored 12 of her team-high 13 points in the second half and Landree Kenyon tallied 10 points with six rebounds. Alyvia Crosby scored a timely five points to go along with five rebounds and three steals and Hailee Manning also made key plays with three points, three rebounds and three steals.
Natalie Howie supplied four points and five rebounds to help the Devils weather foul trouble to Kenyon in the first half. Sandy Sprabary grabbed 10 rebounds and scored two points.
Hannah Coller (3 assists, 3 steals) buried four 3’s scoring a game-high 17 points for H-D and Hanna Gollinger netted three 3s scoring nine points with four rebounds, three steals and three assists. Olivia Simser netted five points with four rebounds and Jayla (2 points) and Aaliyah O’Donnell each grabbed five rebunds.
Heuvelton 65 - Lisbon 28: The second seeded Bulldogs (18-4) took a 29-13 lead in the first half of the first Class D semi-final game against sixth seeded Lisbon. But at halftime Coaches Rob Powers and Austin Wheatfall spoke to the Lady Bulldogs about stepping up in the second half in preparation for moving on Saturday’s championship game.
“Lisbon was playing very hard and we had to play better. We talked to Bella Doyle about taking over inside and she did. And we shot the ball better than we have in a while,” said Coach Powers.
“Lisbon played well and Coach Dickie Marcellus always does a great job getting his team ready. They have quite a few players coming back so they will be better next year. We will have a good group back and there are so many outstanding young players in the league right now. In next few years the NAC West is going to be really something.” Bella Doyle tallied eight of her game-high 18 points in the third quarter and guard Rylin McAllister tallied seven to spark a 25-point third quarter where the Bulldogs answered a 15-point output by Lisbon.
McAllister buried her first three 3-point attempts in the first half and finished with 16 points and four steals and reserve forward Raya McGaw scored a season-high 10 points.
Katie Cunningham tallied nine points, six rebounds and four assists and Ali Trathen netted six points with eight rebounds and three steals. Dakota Mouthorp continued in the catalyst role with with four points, five assists and three steals and Laken Martin added two points to the interior production.
“Rylin McAllister shot the ball very well and Raya McGaw gave us the type of game we have been waiting for,” said Heuvelton Coach Rob Powers.
Rachel LaRock tallied eight points with 15 rebounds and set a high energy level for Lisbon (13-10) at both ends of the court. Leah Warren buried two 3-pointers in an eight point outing. Gabby Taylor and Julia Rishe both scored dive points and Jaylin Massia added two.
“We played about as well as we could against Heuvelton. They just have two many pieces for us and they shot the ball well” said Lisbon Coach Dickie Marcellus.
“It was great for us to get this far and we have some nice pieces coming back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.