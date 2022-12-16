Host OFA and Hammond both utilized control the lane and the backboards to cruise into the championship game of the Ben Cordwell Memorial Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday evening.
The championship game is scheduled for Friday night if weather conditions permit.
On Thursday OFA downed Norwood-Norfolk 55-22 in an NAC Central game and Hammond won its annual tournament meeting with Madrid-Waddington 66-27.
Hammond 66 - M-W 27: The Red Devils scored the first 14 points of the game and were never headed as Landree Kenyon scored 12 of her 29 points in the first quarter and also grabbed 14 rebounds. Ava Howie delivered 12 points leading a 24-4 third quarter run and finished with 19 points and 3 steals.
Sadey Sprabary tallied eight points with 5 rebounds and Zoey Cunningham produced 4 points and 4 steals. Other scoring came from: Hailey Manning (4) and Raelee Downs (3).
Defensively the Red Devils shut down the driving lanes for M-W’s high-scoring guard Grace Plumley who led the Yellow Jackets with seven points and limited potential putbacks. Hailey Marcellus tallied two points with six rebounds and three blocks for M-W and Kaitlyn Putman and Lilan Todd each dropped in four points.
Adding two points were: Lane Ruddy and Erica Bates.
OFA 55 - N-N 22: The Blue Devils featured a 1-2 scoring punch in the front and backcourt and opened a 25-9 lead in the second quarter. Up front Abby Raven (5 rebounds) and Olivia Merrill (7 rebounds, 3 assists) combined for 25 and 13 points and the guard tandem of Zoee Williams (4 steals, 3 assists) and Amya LaFlair (6 steals, 4 assists) delivered 13 and eight points.
“We were very unselfish tonight and shared the ball well. The girls did a good job running their sets and finding the best shot. Zoee Williams and Amya LaFlair played great defense on the wings and came up with some big steals,” said OFA Coach Shannon LaFlair.
“Abby Raven had a great game inside, she will need to that same physically when we face Hammond.”
Caryn Perretta led the N-N scoring with six points and Abby Planko finished with five points and 10 rebounds.
