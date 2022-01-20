Hammond and Lisbon both registered wins on back to back days in Wednesday’s NAC Girls Basketball action. State-ranked Hammond (number 4 Class D) downed Morristown 96-39 to lift in West Division record to 6-0 and Lisbon climbed to 7-5 overall with a 65-12 triumph over Tupper Lake.
In one NAC Boys game state-ranked Madrid-Waddington (number 13 Class C) rebounded from its first NAC East loss with a 66-30 win over St. Regis Falls.
Hammond 96 - Morristown 39: Landree Kenyon worked the inside and outside scoring 23 of her game-high 35 points in the first half and Ava Howie tallied 17 of her 21 points as the fast break finisher in the second half as Hammond climbed to 6-0 in the NAC West playing their second game in two days.
“It was really good for the girls to get outside and play some games after being off. We are doing a lot of good things,” said Hammond Coach Alyssa Crosby.
A lot of the good things Hammond did came in the low blocks where they controlled the backboards and challenged every inside shot.
“We just could match up with size and we did a good job against Ava Howie until the second half,” said Morristown Coach Sara Waite.
“But I was really happy with the way the girls played in our halfcourt sets. We moved the ball well especially considering that we haven’t played in a long time. We moved the ball well and got good shots. I am looking forward to what the team can do down the stretch.”
Laurel Vinch emerged as a productive finisher for the Rockets hittig five 3-pointers in scoring a career high 25 points.
Alyvia Crosby buried three straight 3-point attempts in the second half scoring 16 points and Natalie Howie and Sadey Sprabary combined for seven and eight points converting office nice entry passes. Hailey Manning tallied five points. Brooklyn Arquitt and Hannah Belknap each added two points.
Issabelle Woodcock tallied six points and provided a steady stream of passes out of the high post. Emily Gagnon netted four points and Emilie O’Donnell and Jessica Hoffman each scored two.
Lisbon 55 - Tupper 12: The Golden Knights made efficient use of the committee system on offense and defense in gaining a third straight nonleague win heading NAC West games at Harrisville on Friday and Edwards-Knox on Saturday.
“We have been getting scoring for a lot of different people and the girls have been great at supporting each other,” said Lisbon Dickie Marcellus.
“We moved the ball well and got good looks the whole game. We just didn’t finish well early in the game but we picked it up.”
Rachel LaRock led the Knights with a game-high 13 points with strong conversions at the goal. Julia Rishe finished with nine points and Gabby Taylor buried two 3-pointers in a seven-point effort.
Madison Parker buried three jumpers in the third quarter scoring six points. Michaela Buckley and Riley Beldock each tallied four points and Jaylin Massia added two scoring off an unselfish assist from Liza McLear who added a free throw along with Marissa Robinson.
Cadie Tyo scored five points to lead Tupper Lake. Rebecca Becker netted three and Jordan McBroom and Lisa Mead each added two.
