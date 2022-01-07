DEKALB JUNCTION — Hammond and Heuvelton took different routes to remain undefeated in the NAC West Division in Friday’s NAC Girls Basketball action. Hammond came from behind in the second half to down Hermon-DeKalb 55-44 and Heuvelton broke away from Morristown early and cruised to a 69-10 win.
Lisbon, meanwhile, gained its second league win of the week in a 63-29 decision over Tupper Lake. In one NAC West game on Thursday Edwards-Knox defeated Harrisville.
Hammond 55 - H-D 44: Landree Kenyon (14 points) and Sadey Sprabary (13 points) combined for 30 points in the second half where the Red Devils (3-0, 5-1) outscored the Green Demons (1-3, 6-4) 33-19.
“We had a great first half. We hit our shots and we pushed the ball very well,” said H-D Coach Bob Bice.
“In the second half they made some adjustments and their size hurt us. They posted Landree Kenyon and Sady Sprabary and they both did a nice job scoring inside,” said H-D Coach Bob Bice after the Devils overcame the Demons’ 11-2 advantage in 3-point goals.
“We just didn’t shoot well in the second half and showed our youth tonight. But we are definitely improving.”
Olivia Simzer (5 3s 21 points) and Hannah Gollinger (6 3s 18 points) produced the Demons’ 11 3s and Ellie McQuade and Hannah Coller added three and two points.
Hailee Manning and Ava Howie combined for eight and seven points for Hammond. Hannah Belknap and Natalie Howie added five and four points and Alyvia Crosby chipped in two.
Lisbon 53 - Tupper Lake 29: Rachel LaRock scored 22 of her 26 points over the course of the second and third quarters where the Golden Knights outscored the Lady Jackets 37-15. Gabby Taylor and Grace Smith combined for nine and six points followed by Julia Rishe (2), Jaylin Massia (2), Madison Parker (4) and Eliza McLear (2).
Caden Tyo and Rachel Sovenson combined for 12 and 10 points.
Heuvelton 69 - Morristown 10: Dakota Mouthorp (17 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists) and Ali Trathen (10 points, 8 steals, 5 rebounds) combined for nine and seven points in the first quarter and Bella Doyle amassed a 19-point, 19-rebound double-double with six assists and four steals for the Bulldogs who stayed unbeaten in the NAC West at 6-0 with their 10th straight win.
Katie Cunningham buried two 3s scoring six points, JV call-ups Saige Blevins, Lilly Brossoit and Carley Simmons (6 rebounds) all netted 3-pointers, Ashley West added four points with 11 rebounds and Lily Spooner (7 rebounds) chipped in two.
“Good game. We were able to get our youngsters in and they contributed. We got great senior leadership from Bella Doyle and Dakota Mouthorp,” said Heuvelton Coach Rob Powers.
“Katie Cunningham played in the second half and played like she always does. Great effort. Ashley Weston had a monster night on the boards.”
Emily Gagnon tallied five points to lead Morristown followed by Kylie O’Donnell and Jessica Hollman with two Laurel Vinch with one.
