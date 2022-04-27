On any given day you can expect pitching duels to develop across the NAC West Division softball circuit.
A cold and windy Tuesday was one of those days and Hammond came from behind to shade Morristown 4-3 and Edwards-Knox checked Hermon-DeKalb 6-0. Lisbon went to its offense to down Madrid-Waddington 13-6 in a nonleague game.
Hammond 4 - Morristown 3: Zoey Cunningham and Hannah Belknap connected for back to back RBI doubles in the fifth inning as the Red Devils (2-0) came from behind to get lead and pitcher Sydney Tanner pitched out of a bases loaded threat in the top of the seventh.
“Morristown has a good team and after hitting some hard shots right at fielders we came through with key hits late in the game,” said Hammond Coach Katina Dillon.
“Sydney Tanner pitched very well on a really cold day their pitcher did a good job.”
Landry Kenyon and Tanner also singled in the third run fifth inning and Alyvia Crosby added a sacrifice fly for the reigning Section 10 Class D Champion Red Devils. Tanner and Kenyon both singled twice and Brooklyn Arquitt and Lily Towne singled.
Emma Showers supplied a complete game on mound and singled twice for Morristown’s first year coach Hannah Thornhill. Freshman catcher Addie Graveline who threw out two runners on steal attempts at secondbase also singled twice. Karissa Donnelly, Liz Clement and Eliza Ramsey also singled for the Green Rockets.
E-K 6 - H-D 0: Sophia Vachez rapped a three-run triple in the top of the seventh inning to break up what H-D Coach Bob Bice called a “classic pitchers” duel.
“Cadey Wheat pitched so well for them with 10 strikeouts and no walks and Rylie Hale threw a great game for us with 15 strikeouts, three walks and just two earned runs. We had our chances to score but just hit the ball hard right at people. We did it three times in the seventh inning,” said Coach Bice.
Dekoda Matthews singled twice for E-K and Lily Lottie singled and scored three runs. Bailey Wright and Sierra Riley singled twice for H-D and McKenzie Schumacker and Maddie Wright added singles.
Lisbon 13 - M-W 6: The Golden Knights came out running and never stopped gaining their second nonleague win of the young season over the Yellow Jackets.
“Lisbon hit the ball hard and really ran the bases well. We made some mistakes on the bases which cost us many runs,” said M-W Coach Tim Dashnaw.
Grace Smith doubled and tripled for the Golden Knights, Addison Van Tassell doubled and singled and Marissa Robinson also doubled to back a complete game on the mound by Rachel LaRock. Anna Hoffman and Eliza McLear added singles to the victory.
Alaina Armstrong, Lacey Sullivan, Annie Basford, Lilan Todd, Hannah Manson and Reese Fuller singled for M-W.
