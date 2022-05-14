MORRISTOWN — It had been a long, tough week for the Hammond Girls Softball team and Sydney Tanner’s pitching guided the Red Devils through a stretch of intense NAC games.
After 3-0 loss to Heuvelton, She pitched a no-hitter against Hermon-DeKalb, a 4-2 win on Thursday to gain a split with Edwards-Knox and on Friday she pitched a 5-3 win over a spirited bid by Morristown to gain a break-through win in the division.
“Starting with the tournament we played six games this week and Sydney really pitched in. Hitting wise we had to make adjustments to the speed of the pitchers we faced and today was a tough game,” said Hammond Coach Katina Dillon after the Devils stayed tied for second place in the NAC West with Edwards-Knox with two losses.
The Red Devils opened a 3-0 lead in the first inning and Morristown answered with three in the second. The Devils regained the lead in the bottom third when Landree Kenyoun doubled and scored on a single by Ava Howie.
In the last four innings Tanner and Rocket hurler Emma Showers matched shutout innings backed by rock solid infield defense.
Mikayla Jones singled twice for Hammond and Hannah Belknap and Brooklyn Arquitt singled. Kylie O’Donnell singled twice for Morristown and Karissa Donnelly, catcher Addie Graveline who threw a runner out at secondbase, Izzy Woodcock and Jenn Snyder all singled.
“This was a good game today. We had our shot for a big win,” said Morristown Coach Hannah Thornhill.
“The girls are playing well and working hard. They are a good group.”
