Edwards-Knox was dominant on the mound with Cadey Wheat and at the plate with eight players hitting safely as the third seeded Cougars dropped second seeded Heuvelton 12-1 in the Class D semi-finals of the Section 10 Girls Softball Tournament on Wednesday.
E-K advanced into the sectional title game on Tuesday against defending champion and fourth seeded Hammond which also prevailed on the road eliminating top seeded Chateaugay 14-7 in nine innings.
E-K 12 - Heuvelton 1: Cadey Wheat struck out 17 batters in a two-hitter after being staked to a 6-0 lead in the second inning. Heuvelton’s lone run came in the sixth inning when Ashley Havens reached on an error and scored.
Wheat also provided high impact power at the plate belting a pair of doubles to drive in four runs and Dekoda Matthews led off the game with a double and finished with a double and a single with three RBIs.
Leanne Allen singled in two runs, Macy White singled twice and Lily Lottie, Sophia Vachez and Rylie Typhair stroked singles.
Wheat doubled and Allen singled to cap a five-run second inning and Matthews, Lottie and Wheat delivered two-out singles in a six-run sixth inning.
Lily Spooner singled twice to account for the Heuvelton hits.
“We threw the ball around a few times in the second inning and they made us pay for it. You can’t give good hitting teams those extra opportunities. We settled down in the next two innings but then they blew it open in the fifth a string of hits. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a pitching performance like the one Cady Wheat had today. She was dominant out there,” said HCS Assistant Coach Chris Showers.
“Obviously we aren’t happy with the result today. But we had a solid year with a lot of growth. Sometimes we forget how youthful we are. They don’t realize it right now it but the experience this group has gained the last two years is going to make for an exciting couple of years going forward. We have 14 players returning next year. We lose our exchange student Chun-I Hsiao and senior Marva Ford. They’re great teammates and those are tough to replace.”
Hammond 14 - Chateaugay 7: The Red Devils reeled off a stunning string of six singles and a double after two outs in the ninth inning to drop the Bulldogs who tied the game with a three-run flurries in the sixth and seventh innings. After the Bulldogs tied the score with one out in the bottom of the seventh pitcher Sydney Tanner enticed two groundballs to end the inning.
Tanner went all nine innings for the complete win and closed out the game after the Red Devils’ ninth inning eruption where: Landree Kenyon doubled and Alyvia Crosby, Brooklyn Arquitt, Zoey Cunningham, Sydney Tanner, Ava Howie, Hailey Manning and Lily Towne all singled.
“We really got the bats out. They tied it in the seventh. It was a real nail biter,” said Hammond Coach Katina Dillon.
Arquitt and Cunningham hammered a homerun and a single for Hammond, Crosby singled three times, Howie and Towne each singled twice and Mikayla Jones added a single.
Alison Johnson singled three times for Chateaugay, Katelyn Morgan singled and tripled and Avery McDonald pitched a complete game and singled along with Rebekah Miller, Victoria Titus and Avery Tam.
