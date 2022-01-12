HARRISVILLE — Host Harrisville wasted no time bouncing back from a 47-44 nonleague loss to Ausable Valley on Saturday as they hosted Hammond in an NAC West Boys Basketball game on Tuesday night.
“Ausable Valley was a very good team and it was a great game,” said Harrisville Coach Brian Coloney
The 8-2 Pirates, who are ranked eighth in this week’s New York State Class D Poll, bolted out to a 34-8 first quarter lead and cruised to a 83-39 to stay undefeated in the division at 7-0.
Tanner (13 points) and Nolan Sullivan (15) both scored nine points in the first quarter. Will Taylor buried five 3-pointers scoring a game-high 17 points and Tucker Kelly delivered 12 points.
Other Harrisville scoring came from: Degan Carr with seven, Matt Smith with four, John Baez with three, Trent Briggs with five, Nic Brassard with two and Frank Wichroski with five.
Logn Jones and Terin Rosenbarker combined for 13 and 14 points for Hammond (0-6, 0-10). Kam Tolan and Dominic Perretta each tallied three points and Kenon Gardner added two.
Tupper Lake defeated Brushton-Moira in the only other NAC basketball game which was played on a night when many games were postponed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.