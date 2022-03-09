Brian Coloney faced a very tough act to follow when he succeeded Charlie Folsom at the helm of the Harrisville boys basketball program for the 2002-03 season.
Coach Folsom, who would later be inducted into the New York State Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame, achieved 515 career wins in his 30-year coaching career where his Pirate teams were well known for their defense and burning desire to compete and win. He won 14 league titles and nine sectional titles, as well as coaching two teams, including his final team in 2002, to the state Final Four.
Folsom, 74, died Monday at a Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown after his health declined swiftly after suffering a broken hip and a broken leg. He also dealt with heart problems in recent years.
“I remained close to Chuck over the years and his son Danny called me to tell me that they had to move him to Watertown because there wasn’t anything more they could do for him at home,” Coloney said.
“His family and friends thought that he would just rehab from the broken leg but things just went downhill very fast.”
Folsom also coached the Harrisville girls varsity soccer team for his last 10 years at the school and guided three of the last five teams to the state semifinals. Once again, the Lady Pirates were all about defense.
Among his many significant basketball wins came over a talented OFA team coached by Bill Merna in the first Overall Section 10 Championship game after the Section 10 Tournament was reorganized in the 1975 season.
But Coloney was confident that he was ready to succeed Folsom because he played for him in the 1984-86 seasons and served as his assistant for four years.
“Chuck Folsom was a great coach and he had a knack for winning close games. He took me under his wing when I was a player and did so much for me as a coach,” Coloney said. “Chuck helped a lot of people but never wanted to make a big deal out of it. He was a very nice person.”
Folsom taught physical education throughout his career at Harrisville and enjoyed a rapport with the elementary students. Many went on to play on his basketball and soccer teams.
Coloney dedicated his career to continuing what Folsom had built and has enjoyed an accolade-filled 20 seasons highlighted by a state Class D Championship in 2019.
Fellow Hall of Fame coach Doug Loffler guided many strong Lisbon teams against Harrisville and recalled how Folsom always tried to get an edge. He was famous for bringing a tattered gameball to the sectional games when the home team provided the ball.
“That ball was so old that the cover was peeling off. Eventually the section started providing the game balls,” Loffler said. “In my first year at Lisbon we lost pretty bad to Harrisville and I said to myself that we will get even. Eventually we did and we had so many great battles. But when the game was over we were friends.”
Longtime NCAA Division I Basketball Official Jamie Luckie remembered working Harrisville-Lisbon games in his early years of officiating.
When notified of Folsom’s passing, Luckie texted Loffler saying “Doug, you and Charlie broke me in well.”
Long time Harrisville junior varsity naseball voach Rick Bearor, who is a member of the New York State Soccer Coaches Hall of Fame, considered it a privilege to work with “one of Section 10’s great basketball minds” for 31 years.
“We lost a great coach and I lost a best friend,” Bearor said. “Year after year he produced teams that were simply amazing. His teams were built around full court swarming defense. The players, students and community loved Chuck Folsom. His last home game at Harrisville filled the gym with former players and many traveled from afar to be there. If there was a Section 10 Basketball Mount Rushmore, Chuck Folsom would be one of the four.”
Merna is also a member of the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame along with his friend Folsom.
“Charlie built a super program at Harrisville and we had a very competitive series of games and scrimmages with his teams over the years meeting in the Overall Section 10 game three times,” Merna said. “In 1979 Charlie and John Mossing (Gouverneur) were the first to take Section 10 teams to the NYSPHSAA Finals in Rochester. Charlie was instrumental in the formation of the Section 10 Boys Basketball Coaches Organization which still supports our sectional tournament today and serves as a forum for the concerns of the coaches.”
Calling hours for Folsom will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Costello Funeral Home in Alexandria Bay. A service will follow.
There will be a reception at the Theresa Fire Hall afterward.
