HARRISVILLE - When Brian Coloney assumed the duties of Boys Varsity Basketball Coach at Harrisville Central School in 2003 he realized that he had a tough act to follow in Charlie Folsom who accumulated over 500 wins in his 39-year New York State Hall of Fame tenure at the Lewis County School.
Coloney, who played for Coach Folsom in 1985 and 1986 and served as his assistant coach for four years, knew it would take a lot of work to continue the legacy of Coach Folsom and longtime JV Coach Rick Bearor.
But he accepted the challenge as a labor love and on Wednesday night he noted a milestone of his own with his 300th career win in an 83-38 NAC West win over Morristown as the Pirates stayed undefeated in the division.
The milestone was especially satisfying for Coach Coloney as it came on the Pirates’ homecourt which dedicated in Coach Folsom’s memory at the Harrisville tip-off tournament earlier this month.
Coloney’s 20-season tenure features several NAC West Division and Section 10 Class D Championships highlighted by a New York State Class D Championship in 2019 in the Pirates’ third straight trip to the Final Four.
“Coach Folsom and Coach Bearor stressed defense and making basketball fun at Harrisville. I have just tried to keep it going,” said Coach Coloney on Wednesday.
The Pirates kept an unbeaten season going rolling out to a 25-10 first quarter lead and fashioning a balanced offense led by 19 points from Nolan Sullivan, 13 points from Tanner Sullivan, 16 points from Liam Winters who buried four 3-pointers and 11 points fro Brennen Loos.
Walker Belisle led Morristown with a career-high 23 points which included three 3s. Peyton Donnelly buried two 3s scoring points, Joe Wrobel also scored six and Dominic Perretta and Jacob Spies each added two. Kam Toland chipped in a free throw.
In an NAC East game Madrid-Waddington gained a 54-52 victory over Colton-Pierrepont.
