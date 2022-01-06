DEKALB JUNCTION — Andrew Matthews provided an explosive first quarter spark and David White led a balanced offense as Hermon-DeKalb (4-5) downed Salmon River 57-31 in a nonleague boys basketball game on Wednesday.
Mathews buried three 3-pointers in the first quarter where the Green Demons jumped out t a 21-4 lead and White scored 10 his 15 points in the fourth quarter where H-D closed on a 22-12 advantage.
Jacob Spencer scored 12 points for H-D and Adam Lynch and Jake Coller came through with nine and seven points.
Hawi Francis scored a game-high 20 points for Salmon River.
In NAC East Division action Chateaugay buried 18 3-pointers in a 64-25 win over Brushton-Moira.
Ethan Cook (5 assists, 3 steals) scored all 21 points on 7 3s for the Bulldogs (8-1, 5-0). Walker Martin (6 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals) hit five 3-pointers in a 17-point effort and Dustin Ryan buried four 3s scoring 12 points.
Wyatt Preve led the B-M (0-6, 0-2) with 11 points.
