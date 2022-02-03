Gearing up for a meeting on Friday night Hammond stayed unbeaten in West Division play and Hermon-DeKalb gained its third win of the week in Wednesday’s NAC Girls Basketball action.
Hammond cruised past Harrisville 81-13 and H-D downed Morristown 66-21.
H-D 66 - Morristown 21: Olivia Simzer continued an outstanding freshman season netting three 3-pointers scoring 15 points to lead the Demons who also received 12 points from Hannah Gollinger and eight from Hanna Coller and Natalie Appel (2 3s).
“Olivia Simzer is really shooting the ball well right now and plays good defense,” said H-D Coach Bob Bice.
Aaliyah O’Donnell and Ellie McQuade each dropped in seven and Emma Friot and Jayla O’Donnell chipped in five and four.
Nine players scored for Morristown led by Emilie O’Donnell with six points. Other scorers were: Issy Woodcock (2), Emily Gagnon (2), Kylie O’Donnell (1), Laurel Vinch (4), Veronica Terhune (2), Addison Graveline (2), Raelee Downs (1) and Jessica Hoffman (1).
Hammond 81 - Harrisville 13: The Devils featured three 20-point scoring efforts with Landree Kenyon making nine of 10 free throws netting 23, Sadey Sprabary with a season-high 22 and Ava Howie with 21. Hailee Manning tallied six and Hannah Belknap and Brooklyn Arquitt each added two.
Isabelle Miller and Evelyn Winters tallied six and five points for Harrisville and Maeghan Kackison added two.
