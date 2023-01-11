HARRISVILLE — Nate Mashaw and Connor Phillips combined for seven and six points in the fourth quarter as Heuvelton used a 19-13 closing advantage to secure a 52-47 win at Harrisville in a highly anticipated meeting of NAC West unbeatens.
In another NAC West game Edwards-Knox downed Hermon-DeKalb 72-46.
The Bulldogs (8-2-5-0) prevailed with balanced scoring and solid defense to prevail in the contest where they entered ranked seventh in this weeks NYS Class D Poll where the Pirates (10-1, 5-1) stood first.
“We made too many mistakes on offense. We cut it two points with 35 seconds left and didn’t execute. We are a young team and we will learn from this,” said Harrisville Coach Brian Coloney.
Chris Ashlaw buried four 3-pointers leading Heuvelton with 15 points and tallied eight of his team’s 10 points in the first quarter. Lucas Thornhill netted three 3-pointers in a 13-point effort and Connor Phillips finished with 10 points.
Nolan Sullivan scored 10 of his game-high 23 points in the third quarter for the Pirates (10-2 5-2) and Tanner Sullivan followed with 15 points. Rounding out the Pirates’ scoring were: Aiden Chartrand (4), Joe Sheppard (2) and Liam Winters (3).
E-K 72 - H-D 46: Kaden Kelly scored his eight-point total in a 26-13 first quarter break-out by the Cougars (3-7, 2-4) who were led by Kale Greer with 22 points.
Ethan Stalker scored 14 points followed by Brady Butler with 13, and Cooper Allen with 11.
Other scoring came from Dawson Matthews and Aiden Keddy with two.
Emerson McQuade buried five 3-pointers scoring a game-high 17 points for the Demons (5-6, 2-3) who recently merged their varsity and junior varsity teams. Hunter Bouchey and Skylar Daniels tallied 12 and nine points, Nolan and Jeremy Carr each tallied three and Noah Loah added two.
