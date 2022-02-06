State ranked Heuvelton Central (number 8 Class D) won its 14th straight game and raised its NAC West Division record to 10-1 in a 77-36 win over Morristown (4-8, 5-9) on Saturday.
Heuvelton 77 - Morristown 36: Saturday’s makeup game win featured a 16-point third quarter burst by Chris Ashlaw who led all scorers with 22 points. Nate Mashaw delivered three 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 13 for the Bulldogs who host Lisbon on Monday.
Cole Rickett and Lucas Thornhall tallied 12 and nine points and Jed Crayford tallied six followed by: Alex Lange (2), Brandon Pray (2), Jake Venette (3), Jared Young (2), Tristan Lovely (2) and Connor Phillips.
Aaron Armstrong led Morristown with 16 points, Tristin Simmons and Nick Webb each netted eight and Jack Evans added four.
Heuvelton 75 - N-N 12 - Eleven players reached the scoring parade as Heuvelton maintained its share of the NAC West Boys Basketball lead with a 75-12 win over Norwood-Norfolk on Wednesday.
The great majority of Thursday’s basketball action was postponed because of school closings.
Tristan Lovely and Cole Rickett combined for 14 and 12 points and Lucas Thornhill delivered nine to lead the Bulldogs’ offense which also included: Alex Lange (2), Chris Ashlaw (6), Jake Venette (2), Nate Mashaw (7), Jed Crayford (4), Hunter Venette (6), Jared Young (7), Lance Milsap (2) and Connor Phillips (4).
