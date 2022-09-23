Both Morristown and Heuvelton struggled to exploit advantageous field position in NAC West Division Boys Soccer action on Thursday.
The Bulldogs broke through an entrenched Hermon-DeKalb defense on a goal by Reid Doyle with 15 minutes remaining in the first half to gain a 1-0 victory while Morristown gained a 1-1 tie against Edwards-Knox by erasing a 1-0 halftime lead in a matchup of two young teams.
Morristown 1 - E-K 0: A beautiful rainbow filled the horizon but neither team could find a golden goal in a double overtime tie.
The Green Rockets controlled the area between the penalty areas but were limited to only eight shots on goal by the Cougars’ defense. MCS also failed to convert opportunities on the shadow of goa line in the first half and the first overtime.
“We were in control a lot but just didn’t do good job in close. Too many times we tried the to shoot the ball too hard when a softer shot would have worked much better,” said Morristown Coach Glenn Colby.
Cooper Allen scored an unassisted goal for the Cougars five minutes into game and the Rockets pulled even with 28:37 remaining in regulation when Conner Pease converted off one of a series dangerous crossed provided by Jared Young.
Peyton Donnelly posted eight saves in the MCS goal and Dawson Matthews handled five shots for the Cougars.
Heuvelton 1 - H-D 0: Reid Doyle broke free in the middle of the field and converted off a crossing pass from Tristan Young to lift the Bulldogs who gained a 24-3 shots on goal advantage.
“We controlled a lot of the play but we really had to work hard. Hermon-DeKalb hung in there and their goalie made some nice saves. We kept trying to attack down the middle when we needed to go wide and cross the ball more,” said Heuvelton Coach Bruce Durant Jr.
“We play Morristown tomorrow and we will have work on that .”
Nate Mashaw stopped three shots for the shutout and Hunter Bouchey of the Demons stood up under heavy pressure making 23 saves.
