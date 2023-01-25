HEUVELTON — Colton-Pierrepont visited Heuvelton Central on Tuesday in a nonleague boys basketball game looking to expand upon a 72-71 win over Lisbon on Saturday.
The Colts (6-8) mixed tenacity on defense and patience on offense with their athleticism, took an early lead and played a very competitive first quarter where the host Bulldogs came off the floor with a 16-13 lead.
Heuvelton (10-2) answered by mixing the formation and extension of its defense and impressively limited the Colts to 16 points the rest of the game and received contributions throughout its lineup to gain a 62-29 lead.
Jake Venette answered the call from Coach Josh McAllister shift from an offensive facilitator to a finisher and delivered a game-high 15 points with three 3-pointers, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals for the Bulldogs who are ranked third in this week’s New York State Class D poll.
“Chris Ashlaw has been sick the last couple of days and was out tonight. I told Jake that he had to step into Chris’ role and he did a great job,” said Coach McAllister.
“We did a great job defensively after the first five minutes and shut down a Colton-Pierrepont team which showed a lot of ability.”
Nate Mashaw (7 rebounds, 5 assists) supplied a spark to jump-start the Heuvelton offense netting three 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 14 points with four 3s. Lucas Thornhill tallied nine points with 3 assists and 3 steals, Connor Phillips continued to provide solid play inside scoring eight points and Cam Johnson tallied 7 points with 5 steals to lead the reserves.
Rhys Brossoit tallied four points followed by Trystan Biller with three and Tony Tacchino with two.
Harlee Besio worked the lane for 10 points and Ian Graham and Oli Johnson each scored six points to lead C-P. Eric Friedel tallied five and Ethan VanBrocklin added two.
“We had a good first quarter but then they shut us down. But we really wanted to play them in case we meet them down the road. They are an outstanding team,
” said C-P Coach Nate Pike.
In other nonleague action of the night Edwards-Knox downs Alex Bay 60-31, Canton shaded Saranac Lake 47-43 and Gouverneur dropped Carthage 73-61. In onde NAC East game Chateaugay pulled away from Norwood-Norfolk 65-30 and in the Central Divison Malone outscored Potsdam 68-58.
E-K 60 - Alex Bay 31: Kade Greer and Ethan Stalker combined for 20 and 16 points to lead the Cougars’ win and Brady Butler finished with 12. Other scoring came from: Cooper Allen (5), Kyle Reif (2) and Jacob Morrill (4).
Payton Walsh led the Purple Ghosts with 11 points.
