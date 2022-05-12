Rock and fire.
Heuvelton Central senior wasted no energy or time as he pounded the strike zone furiously pitching a five-inning no-hitter in a 17-0 NAC West League win over Morristown on Wednesday. Crayford struck out seven, allowed only two baserunners and retired 14 batters in a row.
The contest shaped up as a possible pitching duel between two hard-throwing righthanded seniors with Tristin Simmons the hill for the Rockets. But Simmons suffered an arm injury on the second batter of the game.
Logan Jones came on in relief and walked only three gamely pitching the rest game but the Bulldog hitters found the gaps in the infield and outfield and exploited several throwing errors.
Adam Calton set the offensive tone for the day drilling a long two-run double to left field in the first inning and later added two singles. Crayford doubled and singled, Brandon Pray lined two RBI singles, Lucas Thornhill singled twice with an RBI, Nate Mashaw singled twice and Lance Milsap added a single.
M-W WINS
M-W 21 - B-M 2: Jacob Morgan pitched a three-hitter and belted two triples, Tannor Harvey drilled a double and three singles and Logan Cordova slugged two homeruns for the Yellow Jackets in an NAC East Division contest. Jack Bailey doubled twice, Matt Robinson tripled and Kaden Kingston and Luke LePage singled.
