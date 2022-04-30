Heuvelton and Edwards-Knox won convincingly to remain undefeated in the NAC West Girls Softball race and Morristown gained its first win in Friday’s action where Hammond dropped a nonleague game to undefeated Canton.
In NAC East action Madrid-Waddington gained its second straight win besting Parishville-Hopkinton.
Heuvelton 29 - Harrisville 4: Allison Trathen pitched a five-hitter and drove in four runs with a single, a double and a triple for the 4-0 Bulldogs. Carley Simmons doubled and singled and Katie Cunningham doubled in two runs. Hailey Rickett tripled, Chasity Johnson singled twice and Makayla Ritchie, Mava Ford and Jasmine Lovely all stroked singles.
“We were a little more focused today. We made the plays in the field and had some good at bats and Ali Trathen was solid on the mound. The kids who came off the bench had good at bats and made some good defensive plays which is good for their development,” said HCS Assistant Coach Chris Showers.
“We just have to do a better job closing out games going forward. We go to Mudville in the morning to play some great competition with Keshequa and Bishop Kearney.
Cadence Atkinson led the Pirates with a triple and a single and Avery Chartrand, Jaydn Fayette and Megan Kackison all added singles.
E-K 19 - Lisbon 4: Kayleigh Allen combined with Cadey Wheat on a three-hitter and pitched E-K to a 4-0 NAC West record. Allen lined two singles and a triple and drove in three runs. Lily Lottie stroked four hits and Dekoda Matthews and Leanne Hall all lined three hits for the Cougars (4-0).
Gabby Taylor, Addison VanTassell and Liza McLear singled for Lisbon.
Morristown 7 - H-D 6: The Green Rockets received clutch singles by six players and an outstanding running catch in leftfield by Eliza Ramsey to strand the tying and lead runners on base in the top of the seventh inning.
“We did what we had to do to score runs and Eliza made a great catch which we needed in the top of the seventh,” said MCS Coach Hannah Thornhill who will have team at home again today for a nonleague doubleheader against Sackets Harbor.
“A lot of people came through and Emma Showers pitched well again.”
Addie Graveline, Liz Clement, Kylie O’Donnell, Izzie Worden, Eliza Ramsey and Kate Ladlee all singled for MCS.
Hailey Brabant (double) and Mackenzi Schumaker both picked up two hits for the Demons (0-4) who play in the Watertown Tournament today and Madison Wright and Rylie Hale singed.
Canton 10 - Hammond 4: Hadley Alguire and Ava Hoy threw a combined no-hitter for the Bears in a nonleague game. Alguire also picked up two hits for Canton (6-0 overall). Sydnee Francis and Cate DeCoteau also produced two hits for the Golden Bears with triples and Lucy DeCoteau doubled. Alyssa Jacobs stroked two singles.
Zoey Cunninham scored two runs for Hammond (2-1).
M-W 16 - P-H 8: Megan Burwell rapped a double and two singles and Alaina Armstrong finished with three singles and both players drove in two runs to lead the Yellowjackets (2-4, 2-2) to a second NAC East game in two days. Reese Fuller and Caeleigh Burke combined to pitch the victory.
Other offensive contributions came from Erica Bates (triple, single 2 RBIs), Lacey Sullivan with two doubles and two RBIs and Annie Basford, Lilan Todd, Hannah Manson and Adrianna Willard with singles.
Alyssa Ward and Gabby Parker led the Panthers (0-2) with two-hit games.
