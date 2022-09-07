LISBON — Heuvelton Central’s first Girls Soccer win of the season couldn’t have come at better time on Tuesday.

Bouncing back from a 2-0 nonleague loss to Lisbon in the consolation game of the OFA Tournament, the Bulldogs (1-0 NAC, 1-1-1) struck for three opportunistic goals to win their NAC West opener 3-0 over defending division champion Lisbon (0-1-1, 1-1-1).

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.