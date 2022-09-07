LISBON — Heuvelton Central’s first Girls Soccer win of the season couldn’t have come at better time on Tuesday.
Bouncing back from a 2-0 nonleague loss to Lisbon in the consolation game of the OFA Tournament, the Bulldogs (1-0 NAC, 1-1-1) struck for three opportunistic goals to win their NAC West opener 3-0 over defending division champion Lisbon (0-1-1, 1-1-1).
One other NAC West game saw Edwards-Knox bounce back from a nonleague opening loss to Colton-Pierrepont to best Hermon-DeKalb 3-0.
Heuvelton 3 - Lisbon 0: Katie Cunningham scored on two long shots in the first half and converted an open field one-vs-one opportunity against goaltender Grace Smith (5 saves), off a lead pass from Saige Blevins, with two minutes to play when the Bulldogs broke behind a pressed-forward HCS defense.
In her first varsity goaltending effort Hailey Rickett (10 saves) came off her line to beat attackers to through balls at the top of the penalty area in the second half and used a diving save to block a hard drive by Leah Warren.
“We were able to turn things around. Katie Cunningham scored three goals with two long shots in the first half. Hailey Rickett played well in net and our defense was able to turn them back in the second half,” said Heuvelton Coach Denise Curry.
In the first half Cunningham converted off assists from Mikayla Ritchie and sweeper Alli Trathen.
“We had a better second half but we just gain enough control. Heuvelton had a good team with some very strong athletes. We just need to play tougher,” said Lisbon Coach Courtney LaBeau.
“And you just can’t let a team like Heuvelton get a 2-0 lead.”
E-K 3 - H-D 0: Rylee Typhair scored a goal in both halves and Kristy Thompson stopped four shots in a shutout for the Cougars who were cited for playing two complete halves against the Green Demons. Camyrn Huckle set up the first half, Annabell Butler assisted Lily Lottie for a 2-0 halftime lead and Typhair scored unassisted in the second half.
Jayla O’Donnell stopped eight shots in the H-D goal.
