LISBON — Boys Soccer Senior Day on Thursday saw the Golden Knights hosting Heuvelton in the NAC West finale for both teams.
Before the game the school district and coaches Diky Marcellus and Kelley Geary honored eight seniors in Ben LaRock, Chase Jacobs, Coop Davison, Cody Claxton, Miles Gendebien, Erick Parmeter, Griffin Walker, Storm Walker and Alex Veset who were looking to complete their careers with a perfect record in divisional play for the last three years.
After Heuvelton extended its winning streak to six games with a stunning 2-1 upset which reversed regular season losses of 7-0 and 3-0, Coach Marcellus was looking for his seniors who had met so many challenges to rebound put the disappointment behind them.
“This is a group of guys who have been great to coach. This program means a lot to them and they have meant a lot to the program. This loss really hurt but we have to take the loss as motivation as we move into the Section 10 Class D tournament,” said Coach Marcellus.
“Today we missed some chances in the first half but we didn’t have many clean chances in the second half. Heuvelton really wanted it and they hustled all over the field to pressure us. They did what had to do and we got out of our routine. We were able to get one goal but we coudn’t get a second.”
Heuvelton (7-2-1, 12-1-1) produced the only goal of the first half when Alex Lange buried a penalty kick after Lisbon was called for a handball in the penalty area. The lead became 2-0 when Brandon Pray controlled a turnover and drilled a shot into the net.
Lisbon revived its cause when Isaiah White scored from Miles Gendebien with six minutes to play.
Nate Mashaw made 16 saves to stay unbeaten since moving into the net for Heuvelton and Lisbon keeper Caleb Richardson handled four shots.
“Our guys worked so hard and Nate Mashaw continued his outstanding play in goal. Brandon Pray had a great finish and Alex Lange put away a penalty shot. I am so happy that our team could step up and play a team like Lisbon which came back and got a late goal. I have all the respect in the world for Diky (Coach Diky Marcellus) and Kelley (Assistant Coach Kelley Geary) and I am happy we have great programs at both schools.”
In one other NAC West finale Edwards-Knox outscored Morristown 4-3 in overtime.
CLASS D SECTIONALS
The Class D playoffs are scheduled to start Saturday with St. Regis Falls traveling to Edwards-Knox and Harrisville hosting Hermon-DeKalb. The winner St. Regis-EK of game plays at Lisbon on Monday and C-P hosts Harrisville or H-D. The other quarter-final games scheduled for Monday have Parishville-Hopkinton hosting Morristown and Chateaugay welcoming Heuvelton.
The sem-finals are scheduled for Thursday at Potsdam Central starting at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. while the Class D championship game is slated for Monday, November 1, back at PCS starting at 7 p.m.
