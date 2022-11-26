SARANAC — Heuvelton opened its season with a 20-8 first quarter run and went on to a 45-24 win over Beekmantown in the first round of the Mugsy Girls Basketball Tournament in Saranac Central on Friday.
Rylin McAllister buried a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter and went on to lead a balanced Bulldog offense with 14 points, 3 3s, 5 rebounds and 5 steals and Raya McGaw delivered an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double with three assists, two steals and two blocks.
Katie Cunningham delivered 9 points and 9 rebounds and Alli Trathen scored 6 of her 8 points in the first quarter with four rebounds. Ashley Weston added 4 points, 3 steals and 2 assists in a contest where HCS shared the ball and defensive responsibilities with high efficiency.
Payton Parliament scored a game-high 15 points for Beekmantown.
The Heuvelton JVs also advanced to today’s championship round of the tournament.
