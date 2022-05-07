Heuvelton posted its second straight win and OFA suffered its second loss of the season to Canton in Thursday’s NAC Central Girls Lacrosse action.
The Lady Bulldogs edged Plattsburgh High School 7-6 and OFA suffered a 12-2 loss to Canton.
Canton 12 - OFA 2: Abby Guasconi scored both goals for OFA.
Heuvelton 7 - Plattsburgh 6: Raya McGaw scored her third goal of the night in overtime to lift the Bulldogs. Saige Blevins scored two goals, Ashleigh Calton tallied one goal with an assist and Ashley Weston also scored to back Alivia Bean’s six saves in goal.
