HEUVELTON — Although they finished at oppositve levels of the NAC West Girls Soccer standings both Heuvelton and Hermon-DeKalb enjoyed victories on their regular season finales with equal zest on Thursday.
Second place Heuvelton finished at 11-2-1 overall with a 4-0 nonleague win over Madrid-Waddington (9-6-1) of the East Divsion. Sixth place H-D (2-10-0) shaded neighboring rival Edwards-Knox (4-7-1) in the final divisional game for both teams.
Heuvelton 4 - M-W 0: The Lady Bulldogs struck for three goals in a first half when both teams conceived some promising buildups. Katie Cunningham, Rylin McAllister and Carley Simmons both figured in two goals. Cunningham opened the scoring from Simmons and then set up McAllister for the second goal. McAllister scored a second goal off Simmons’ second assist.
The only scoring of the second half came from Bulldog sweeper Ali Trathen who netted a perfectly struck service from a few yards inside of midfield. Trathen and the Heuvelton defense also held firm to deny M-W on seven corner kicks.
Leanne Dietschweiler handled nine shots in the shutout and Alaina Armstrong handled 14 saves for M-W.
H-D 2 - E-K 1: Paige Martin scored unassisted 3:01 into overtime to lift the Green Demons past E-K which played overtime games on back to back days. H-D took a 1-0 halftime lead on and own goal and Rylee Typhair pulled the Cougars even on a direct kick in the 13th minute of the second half.
Sophia Vachez made 14 saves for E-K.
