Heuvelton noted a 2-0 start and Hammond won its NAC West softball opener in Monday’s action.
Following up on a win over Hermon-DeKalb on Thursday, Heuvelton downed Lisbon 9-1 in the annual Renee Robinson Memorial Game between the two teams and Hammond gained a 17-9 win at Harrisville.
In NAC East action Madrid-Waddington was outscored by Chateaugay 19-5
Heuvelton 9 - Lisbon 1: Chasity Johnson struck out 12 in a two-hitter and singled twice for Heuvelton while Lily Spooner turned in strong game behind the plate and rapped an RBI double and a single.
Katie Cunningham also doubled, Mikayla Ritchie stroked three singles, Cassidy Pray singled twice with an RBI and Hailey Rickett and Jailyn Lovely singled.
Gabby Taylor and Anna Hoffman singled for Lisbon which received a complete game pitching effort from Rachel LaRock.
“We played well today. A lot of kids put the bat on the ball and we made some nice plays in the field. Chasity Johnson pitched a solid seven innings and Lily Spooner continues to work hard behind the plate. She got us going early with her RBI double,” said HCS Assistant Coach Chris Showers.
“Now we have a couple of practices and then Spring Break. After that we will play a lot of games in a short time so going forward we need to work hard and be disciplined in the batters box. In this division the pitching is really good and we have to be prepared for it and we will be.”
Lisbon Coach Ray LaRock was pleased with his team’s early season play.
“I was pleased with our performance. We had a couple of miscues that didn’t help us. To compete with a good teams like HCS you can’t give up any extra outs,” said Coach LaRock.
Hammond 17 - Harrisville 9: The Red Devils scored 15 times in the last four innings sparked offensively by winning pitcher Sydney Tanner who struck out 11 in a complete game victory, and Brooklyn Arquitt with a double and a single. Lily Towne singled twice.
Avery Chartrand doubled and singled for Harrisville and Jaedyn Fayette stroked a single.
Chateaugay 19 - M-W 5: The Bulldogs’ Avery McDonald struck out 11 and walked only two pitching a five hitter and singled twice. Bekah Miller also singled twice and Kelly Morgan drove in three runs for Chateaugay.
Lacey Sullivan and Annie Basford singled twice for M-W and Alaina Armstrong singled.
“We lost our starting pitcher Caleigh Burke in the top of the first inning to what we think is a quad muscle pull. Lillian Todd and Reese Fuller finished up at pitcher,” said M-W Coach Tim Dashnaw.
“We lad a lot of walks and hit batters. Also Avery McDonald pitched an excellent game for them.”
HCS, LCS GIRLS WIN
“Two great games.” said Canton Coach Mike Wentworth after the Golden Bears and Bulldogs opened the season with playoff style softball.
The Bears answered two Heuvelton runs with three runs in the bottom of the eighth in the first game. Carley Simmons rapped an RBI triple and scored on a Mikayla Ritchie single in the top of the eighth for Heuvelton.
Cate DeCoteau belted a two-out two-run triple in the bottom of the inning and scored the winning run on an error. DeCoteau belted a homerun and two triples to lead the support of Hadley Alguire who struck out seven and walked one in outdueling Chasity Johnson on the mound.
body text: Courtney Peters doubled and Alguire, Katie Metcalf and Abby Woodruff all singled for Canton. Carley Simmons rapped a triple and two singles and Mikayla Ritchie stroked three singles for Heuvelton. Lily Spooner singled home a run, Cassidy Pray singled and Rylin McAllister and Lakan Martin also drove in runs.
In the second game Ava Hoy struck out 13 in a four-hitter to outduel the Heuvelton mound duo of Ali Trathen and Chasity Johnson. Lucy DeCoteau singled three times for Canton and drove in Courtney Peters with the eventual winning run in the fifth inning. Peters singled in the fifth and Katie Metcalf and Hadley Alguire also singled in the game.
Ali Trathen rapped a run-scoring triple and Katie Cunningham stroked an RBI single for Heuvelton. Johnson and Mikayla Ritchie both singled.
“It was awesome to finally get outside and play. We did a lot of good things and we are looking to build on it going forward. Chasity Johnson and Ali Trathen pitched well against a pretty good hitting team. It is always great to play against a well-coached Canton team. They always make us work and today was no different.” said Heuvelton Assistant Coach Chris Showers.
Heuvelton 9 - H-D 1: Two-out hits and two-out stops with runners in scoring position can dictate the outcome of a softball game.
Heuvelton used both to secure a 9-1 win over Hermon-DeKalb in the first game of the NAC West Division season. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but moved to Wednesday because of the prediction of bad weather.
In one nonleague game Lisbon outscored Madrid-Waddington 16-12.
Carley Simmons’ two-out double in the first inning started a series of clutch hits against hard-throwing H-D hurler Rylie Hale which saw the Bulldogs score three runs in the first, second and sixth innings. Chasity Johnson, who struck out seven and scattered eight, was aided by defensive plays by Ali Trathen at shortstop and Rylin McAllister at secondbase in the first and third innings and struck out two in the fourth inning after the Green Demons loaded the bases with outs.
“Chasity Johnson pitched very well and we made key defensive plays or it could have been a much closer game,” said Heuvelton Coach Eliza Pierce after the Bulldogs capitalized on walks and wild pitches to supplement their offense.
Simmons’ first inning double was followed in the Heuvelton offense by two singles and three runs scored by Katy Cunningham, two singles by Mikayla Ritchie and singles by Johnson, Lily Spooner and J Lovely.
Hailey Brabaw belted a double and a single for H-D and Hale also hammered a long double. Madyson Wright, Olivia Sharpe, Bailey Wright and M. Schumacher stroked singles.
“The West Division always has good pitching and today Rylie Hale was pretty good for them. I thought we battled at the plate and got some key hits to produce runs. We were able to get some kids their first varsity at bats and that’s important in their development. Chasity Johnson pitched well for us after throwing eight innings yesterday. We have some things to work on and we will do that the next few days as our next game isn’t until Monday,” said HCS Assistant Coach Chris Showers
Lisbon 16 - M-W 12: Seven-run bursts in the third and fifth innings carried the Golden Knights past the Yellowjackets in the season-opener for both teams and the first varsity game for Lisbon Coach Ray LaRock .
Rachel LaRock drilled a homerun and a triple to drive in four runs and scored three times for the Golden Knights who also received a double and a single from Andrea VanTassel, a single and three runs scored by Eliza McLear and singles by Leah Warren, Gabby Taylor, Grace Smith, Jaelyn Massia and Emily Jordan.
Alaina Armstrong tripled for M-W and Caeleigh Burke, Erica Bates, Lilian Todd and Zoe Taylor (3 runs) all singled twice.
“It was our first game and we made some mistakes but we kept battling. We used a nice catch in centerfield to get key double play,” said Lisbon Coach Ray LaRock.
