Here we go again.
And NAC West Softball fans will love it as Heuvelton visits Hammond for another high stakes game.
Hammond (9-2) will host Heuvelton (10-1) on Friday looking to gain a share of the division title with Bulldogs who suffered their first loss of the season in mixed doubleheader on Wednesday.
The Devils gained a 5-3 win over Lisbon while Edwards-Knox held off Heuvelton 6-5. Heuvelton then returned home and backed back with a 20-5 win over Harrisville. E-K followed up the win over the Bulldogs by travelling to Lisbon and taking a 5-2 win from the Golden Knights who turned in two promising efforts against the second and third place teams in the division.
In a single game Hermon-DeKalb took a major step toward becoming a very dangerous eighth Class D seed for the sectionals claiming an 11-7 win over a solid Morristown team.
E-K 6 - Heuvelton 5: The Cougars opened a 6-1 lead and then held off a late rally by the Bulldogs who scored two runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh before they were retired with the tying run at secondbase by Cadey Wheat who struck out nine in a complete game.
Kayleigh Allen and Sophia Vachez doubled for E-K and Wheat and Leanne Hall stroked singles. Ali Trathen pitched four innings in relief and provided a single and a sacrifice fly in the offense which also featured two singles by Lily Spooner, singles by Chasity Johnson and Mikayla Ritchie and an RBI groudout by Carley Simmons.
Heuvelton 20 - Harrisville 5: The Bulldogs struck for eight runs in the first inning and Chasity Johnson pitched a five-inning complete game. Carley Simmons (5 runs) lined a triple and two singles, Lily Spooner (4 runs) singled and doubled, Chasity Johnson singled twice, Ali Trathen (4 runs) tripled, Lakan Martin and Cassidy Pray doubed, Marva Ford singled twice and Mikayla Ritchie added a single.
Madison Kackinson singled three times for Harrisville and Jaelin Fayette and Makenna Rose singed twice.
E-K 5 - Lisbon 2: Cadey Wheat struck out 14 in her second complete game of the day and Lily Lottie stroked three singles. Kayleigh Allen singled three times, Rylie Typhair singled twice and Dekoda Matthews doubled.
“Cadey said she felt good so I let pitch again and she really pitched. We played a great game to beat Heuvelton,” said E-K Coach Lori Brewer.
Rachel LaRock doubled and singled for Lisbon and Liza McLear doubled. Gabby Taylor and Jaylin Massia singled and strike machine Gabby Richardson threw her second effective complete game of the mixed doubleheader.
“Gabby throws strikes and our pitching is getting hit but we are making most of the plays,” said Lisbon Coach Ray LaRock.
Hammond 5 - Lisbon 3: Eight players hit safely for the Red Devils who continued to win close games anchored by the pitching of Sydney Tanner who singled. Hailey Manning singled twice and Hannah Belknap, Alyvia Crosby, Brooklyn Arquitt, Landree Kenyon, Lily Towne and Olivia Jewett all singled.
Jaylin Massia doubled and Gabby Taylor, Emily Jordan and Gabby Richardson singled for Lisbon.
H-D 11 - Morristown 7: A five-run bottom of the sixth inning proved to be a buffer for the Green Demons when Morristown scored three times in the top of the seventh inning.
“This was a big win for us. We needed it if we were to gain the eighth and final playoff Class D playoff seed,” said H-D Coach Bob Bice whose team finishes against E-K on Thursday and Lisbon on Friday.
“Hannah Thornhill does such a good job coaching that team and she had them ready. Rylie Hale is really pitching well and she struck out 11 today with only two walks but Morristown did a nice job getting eight hits.”
Hale also tripled and singled to drive in two runs for H-D and Hannah Gollinger (2 runs), Maddy Wright (1 run), Mackenzi Schumaker and Sierra Riley (1 run) and stroked singles. Hailey Brabaw and Bailey Wright scored twice and Amaya Stransky also scored.
Emma Showers doubled for Morristown and Karissa Donnelly singled twice with three RBIs. Eiza Ramsey, Raelee Downs, Kylie O’Donnell and Katelyn Ladlee all singled and Emilee O’Donnell scored a run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.