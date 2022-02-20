NAC West Co-Champions Heuvelton and Harrisville set up a rubber game to continue their 13-1 division seasons in the first session of the Class D A-Rama of the Section 10 Boys Basketball Tournament at Potsdam High School on Saturday.
Second seeded Heuvelton (18-2) methodically advanced past a never-say-die effort by Colton-Pierrepont (8-12) 69-44 after number three Harrisville (16-5) controlled an upset-minded Lisbon (11-10) team in the second half to gain a 56-38 win.
“I think it should be a great game. It should be a real battle. They are a lot like us. They play good defense and they have good shooters but like us they are young in a few places,” said Heuvelton Coach Josh McAllister looking ahead to the Class D semi-final game which is also the Section 10 Class D2 Championship game.
“Harrisville is the team that everyone has to get through. They have a great history in Class D.”
In the evening session Tupper Lake (15-6) shaded Hermon-DeKalb (12-8) 48-46 in the 4-5 seed game and the Edwards-Knox vs number 1 Chateaugay game was postponed until tomorrow at SUNY Canton at 4 p.m. because of drifting snow conditions on the highway in Franklin County.
Heuvelton 69 - Colton-Pierrepont 44: The Bulldogs scored the first 10 points of he game but went scoreless for over four minutes and the Colts scrambled back into contention at 19-12. The Bulldogs answered by going to their strengths as Nate Mashaw buried a 3-pointer 3:33 before the half, Tristan Lovely scored off a steal and Lucas Thornhill buried a three-pointer to cap a 14-2 run to a 33-14 halftime lead.
Mashaw (3 assists, 3 steals) buried five 3-pointers and went 5-5 from the free throw line scoring a game-high 27 points which started in a 10-point first quarter.
Lovely (4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals) tallied 17 points with several strong floating drives down the lane and scored nine in third quarter where the Bulldogs gained a 25-16 edge. The Colts received 15 points from Cody Francis who buried three 3-pointers and 10 points from Noah Rousell who converted four times at the end of the press-breaker in the third quarter. Eric Friedel buried three 3s for nine points and Harlee Besio came through with 10 points.
Thornhill (3 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 blocks) and Cole Rickett (5 rebounds, 4 steals) finished with nine points in the Heuvelton offense which also included six points from Jed Crayford (3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals) and one point from JV cal-up Rhys Brossoit.
“We had a pretty good season. I think we kept moving forward. We only graduate two players so we have a good group back. We just have to get our guys in the gym this summer and keep working hard to get better,” said C-P goal Nathan Pike.
Nate Smith rounded out the C-P scoring with two points.
Harrisville 56 - Lisbon 38: Sparked by six points on the offensive glass by Noah Martin in the first quarter the Golden Knights took the lead at different points in the first half before Harrisville took an 18-16 lead to intermission.
Harrisville’s defense and the ability of the Pirates to convert contested shots inside keyed a 7-0 run to start the third quarter and continued throughout the second half. The Pirates closed with a 22-13 fourth quarter edge featuring eight points from Tanner Sullivan and 5 of 6 free throw shooting by Will Taylor. Kelly and Sullivan each finished with 17 points, Nolan Sullivan netted 11 and Degan Carr added nine.
“Our defense was good the whole game. These guys always play good defense but we are young at key spots and we have times where we just make bad decisions,” said Harrisville Coach Brian Coloney.
Cooper Rutherford completed a very solid freshman season for the Knights’ scoring 13 points and turning in a very active rebounding effort. Martin and Storm Walker combined for eight and six points and Cooper Davison, Connor Flack and Matt Kinney all chipped in two.
“All I ask of my guys was to play hard and play good defense. I think we played our best defense of the season in the first half,” said Lisbon Coach Bob Jordan.
“Harrisville is an outstanding team and they played great defense in the second half.”
Tupper Lake 48 - H-D 46: After struggling through a cold shooting first half H-D found itself facing a 22-10 deficit early in the third quarter. The Demons used a fullcourt press to stage a series of comebacks which earned two opportunities to shoot for a tie or the lead down the stretch.
A steal and 3-point play by Andrew Matthews cut the Lumberjack lead to 40-38 with just over a minute to play and TL guard Thomas Peterson hit four straight free throws and forced a turnover. Grant Godin followed with a steal and two free throws to rebuild the lead to 46-38 with 31.1 seconds to play.
A 3-point play and a jumper by Jacob Coller revived the Demons hopes at 47-43 with 11.3 seconds to play. Peterson added another free throw with 6.1 seconds to play and H-D’s Adam Lynch buried a 3-pointer just before the final buzzer.
“We struggled to knock down the big shot and when we finally got one we ran out of time. That is the way it went,” said H-D Coach Dylan Klock.
“Tupper Lake played well but we hurt ourselves because we weren’t patience enough on offense. We just jacked up too many shots.”
Peterson went 5-6 from the foul line in the final minute to lead the Lumberjacks with 14 points and fellow sophomore Mickey Corneau scored seven of his 12 points in the fourth quarter as a buffer to a 21-17 advantage by H-D. Eli Kutzer and Grant Godin who interchanged in the low blocks combined for 13 and seven points.
Andrew Matthews buried three 3s in the second half and scored eight points in the fourth quarter in scoring a game-high 18 points. Jacob Spencer scored 10 his 14 points in the second half and Lynch and Coller finished with seven and five points. David White chipped in two points.
“We have played in a lot of close games this season and we are very happy to move on to the semi-finals,” said Tupper Lake Coach Brian Bennett.
