State ranked Heuvelton and Harrisville matched wins atop the NAC West Boys Basketball race entering the final week of the season on Monday.
The Bulldogs (11-1, 15-2) recorded their 15th straight win riding a 35-6 first quarter burst to 86-61 win over Lisbon and Harrisville raced past Hammond 81-36.
Hermon-DeKalb continued its strong finish besting Morristown 61-36 and Edwards-Knox added to its second half success downing Norwood-Norfolk 81-36.
Heuvelton 86 - Lisbon 61: Nate Mashaw buried six 3-pointers in an outrageously sharp shooting effort in the first quarter to jump start the Bulldogs’ offense and went on to score 32 points with seven 3s. Chris Ashlaw and Jed Crayford connected for four and three 3s netting 21 and 16 points. Cole Rickett followed with eight points and the scoring was rounded out by Brandon Pray (3), Jake Venette (3), Lance Milsap (3), Lucas Thornhill (1) and Tristan Lovely (2).
“We had a good game plan but we just didn’t execute until the second quarter,” said Lisbon Coach Bob Jordan who received a 13-point second quarter and 23-point game from Storm Walker, 14 points from Noah Martin and 11 points from Cooper Rutherford who buried three 3s.
Matt Kinney and Isaac Lake followed with seven and six points.
HCS JVs Win: Heuvelton won the JV game 61-31 where Rhys Brossoit and Clint Johnson combined for 22 and 16 points and Landyn Ashlaw netted 11 in a transition-oriented winning offense.
Connor Bell and Coby Mills led Lisbon with 15 and 10 points and combined for 12 points in the third quarter.
“Heuvelton’s swarming defense gave us a lot of trouble and they generated a lot of easy buckets for themselves. They played very good basketball tonight” said Lisbon Coach Blake Gendebien.
“I thought our “big” lineup with Caleb Hayden and Tanner Fonda played well and we had a great third quarter. We were able to run the floor and get some high percentage shots.”
Other scoring for Heuvelton came from: Andrew Ashley (2), Israel Paradis (6) and Trystan Biller (6). Lisbon was rounded out by: Hayden Vessel (2), Caleb Hayden (1) and Truman Gendebien (3).
H-D 57 - Morristown 31: The Demons complemented a sustained defensive effort with a balanced offense featuring 19 points from Jacob Spencer, 17 points from Andrew Matthews who hit three 3s and 10 points from Dave White. Jacob Coller and Adam Lynch added six and five points. Aaron Woodcock’s 16 points led Morristown followed by seven from Ethan Graveline, six from Nick Webb and two from Tristin Simmons.
Harrisville 81 - Hammond 36: The Pirates scored 40 points over the course of the second and third quarters and were led offensively by Nolan and Tanner Sullivan with 20 and 17 points and Tucker Kelly with 16. Other scoring came from: Degan Carr (4), Will Taylor (5), Aiden Chatland (4), Matt Smith (4), John Baez (3), Nick Brassard (2), Trent Briggs (4) and Joe Sheppard (4).
Hammond’ scoring came from Logan Jones (5 rebounds) with 18 points, Terin Rosenbarker (8 rebounds) with 12 and Kameron Toland (8 assists, 8 rebounds) with six.
Edwards-Knox 86 - N-N 32: Kale Harper buried four of his seven 3-pointers in a 30-point game in the first quarter sparking the Cougars who scored 55 points in the first half. Every member of the squad scored at least seven points: Mason White (8), Dylan Wood (16), Ethan Stalker (7), Jared Lottie (9) and Walker Typhair (9).
Matt Richards and Dominic Fiacco led N-N with 11 and nine points and Ryan Emlaw tallied eight.
WEEKEND GAMES
Heuvelton 77 - Morristown 36: Saturday’s makeup game win featured a 16-point third quarter burst by Chris Ashlaw who led all scorers with 22 points. Nate Mashaw delivered three 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 13.
Cole Rickett and Lucas Thornhall tallied 12 and nine points and Jed Crayford tallied six followed by: Alex Lange (2), Brandon Pray (2), Jake Venette (3), Jared Young (2), Tristan Lovely (2) and Connor Phillips.
Aaron Armstrong led Morristown with 16 points, Tristin Simmons and Nick Webb each netted eight and Jack Evans added four.
Heuvelton 75 - N-N 12 - Eleven players reached the scoring parade as Heuvelton posted a 75-12 win over Norwood-Norfolk on Wednesday.
Tristan Lovely and Cole Rickett combined for 14 and 12 points and Lucas Thornhill delivered nine to lead the Bulldogs’ offense which also included: Alex Lange (2), Chris Ashlaw (6), Jake Venette (2), Nate Mashaw (7), Jed Crayford (4), Hunter Venette (6), Jared Young (7), Lance Milsap (2) and Connor Phillips (4).
