Even though there is a slew of makeup games pending, the second half of the NAC West Boys Basketball season began on Monday night.
Heuvelton made the evening memorable avenging an opening night loss to Harrisville in a 47-39 decision which left both the Bulldogs and Pirates with one division loss.
Other games on Monday saw Morristown down Hammond 72-46, Edwards-Knox dropped Lisbon 68-56 and Hermon-DeKalb broke away from Norwood-Norfolk 72-43.
Heuvelton 47 - Harrisville 39: In a duel of state-ranked Class D teams playing intense defense the Bulldogs (no. 8) methodically built a 37-25 lead through three quarters. Nate Mashaw buried four 3-pointers scoring 15 points for the Bulldogs and Jed Crayford and Tristan Lovely came through with 12 and 10 points.
Chris Ashlaw buried two 3s scoring six points and Cole Rickett and Lucas Thornhill each added two.
Degan Carr scored a game-high 18 points for Harrisville (no. 15) and Tanner Sullivan buried three 3s in an 11-point effort. Nolan Sullivan delivered eight and Tucker Kelly added two.
“We lost Will Taylor right away. The kids played hard,” said Harrisville Coach Brian Coloney.
Morristown 72 - Hammond 46: In a matchup which featured players who merged their talents into a Section 10 Class D Soccer Co-Championship, the Green Rockets all-purpose guard tandem of Aaron Woodcock and Tristin Simmons combined for 38 and 21 points and several steals which led to transition layups.
Woodcock scored eight or more points in all four quarters and Simmons ignited a fast MCS start with three 3-pointers in the first quarter.
“I was very happy with the way the guys played. We have working hard and playing off one another,” said Morristown Coach Jake VanArnam after the Rockets started a four-game week.
“We are still working on a lot of things as we go forward.”
Logan Jones (9 rebounds) and Terin Rosenbarker (11 rebounds) each scored 16 points with aggressive play around the hoop and Kam Toland (9 assists, 8 rebounds, 6 blocks) tallied seven points with two 3-pointers. Dominic Perretta buried a 3 and Tom Studziniski added a field goals.
The Devils staged a comeback in the closing minutes which was quelled as Woodcock scored off a steal and Simmons converted an in side 3-point pay.
“Terin Rosenbarker has really been coming on fast and getting better all the time,” said Hammond Coach Kevin Toland.
“We were going to play a box and one on Aaron Woodcock but the other guys starting hitting shots right at the start.”
H-D 72 - N-N 43: The Demons continued their midseason emergence as Adam Lynch scored 22 points with nine in the first quarter and Jacob Spencer netted 20 with three 3-pointers in the third quarter.
“We are seeing some glimpses of an offense which scored. Adam Lynch is finding his touch. It was great to see him feeling comfortable,” said H-D Coach Dylan Klock.
A well balanced H-D offense also featured 16 points from Dave White and 14 from Andrew Matthews. Matt St. Andrews and Matt Richards each scored 13 points for N-N and Dominic Fiacco netted five.
E-K 68 - Lisbon 56: Dylan Wood and Kale Harper combined for nine and six points in the first quarter where Cougars jumped out to a 23-9 first quarter lead which proved to be decisive. Wood scored a game-high 21 points leading a winning offense which also featured 14 points ferom Kale Harper, 15 from Ethan Stalker and 12 points from Mason White.
Andrew Franklin and Jarred Lottie added four and two points.
Lisbon staged a comeback in a 23-15 second quarter advantage but E-K controlled the third quarter 17-13.
Lisbon featured six players who scored eight points or more and received 12 second half points from Cooper Davison and 11 first half points from Noah Martin. Connor Flack buried three 3-pointers scoring 11 points and tallied eight points in the second half.
Cooper Rutherford tallied nine points, Storm Walker netted eight and Isaac LaRock added five.
