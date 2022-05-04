HEUVELTON — The opportunity was there and the Heuvelton Bulldogs seized it to shade Edwards-Knox 3-2 in the first of two meetings of NAC West Softball unbeatens in the space of two days at the Heuvelton Central diamond on Tuesday. The second will come on Thursday as the Bulldogs host Hammond.
In Tuesday’s meeting of 4-0 teams the Bulldogs got the key hits in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally from a 2-1 deficit and the Ali Trathen closed out a scoreless four-inning relief stint aided outstanding defensive plays by shortstop Chasity Johnson at shortstop and Carley Simmons who snared ringing line drive off the bat of Annabell Butler and doubled a runner off firstbase to end the game.
“The last play of the game was ball that was really hard hit and there was nothing the runner at first could do,” said E-K Coach Lori Brewer.
“It was a great game. Well played.”
Simmons also started the game-winning rally against E-K hurler Cadey Wheat who struck out 11 drilled a one-out double to right centerfield.
Katie Cunningham followed with a game-tying single and scored the game-winner from thirdbase on an RBI groundout by Mikayla Ritchie.
Trathen struck out six pitching four shutout innings after replacing starter Chasity Johnson with one out in the fourth innning.
Johnson singled and Trathen doubled in the first inning but the Bulldogs managed only one run and E-K took a 2-1 lead on a two-run single by Kayleigh Allen in the third.
“We knew coming in that this was going to be a very competitive game. Cady Wheat is one of the best pitchers in the section. She really pounds the zone and has really good command. I thought we got off to a pretty good start against her but only pushed across one run,” said HCS Assistant Coach Chris Showers.
Chasity Johnson didn’t have her best stuff today but she battled for three innings, that is what she does. Ali Trathen did a great job in coming on in relief. She struck out Kayleigh Allen and Cadey Wheat back to back in the fifth which was huge because they are dangerous hitters.”
Trathen finished with a single and a double for Heuvelton and Marva Ford added a single. Dekoda Matthews doubled and scored for E-K and Wheat and Rylee Typhair added singles.
“Carley Simmons got the comeback started late with her bat and sealed the game with an unassisted double play. It was an exciting game and we are happy to get the win. We need to have a good practice tomorrow because we play a very good Hammond team on Thursday.”
In an NAC East game Tuesday Norwood-Norfolk downed Madrid-Waddington 15-4.
N-N 15 - M-W 4: Caramia Carista supplied two hits to send the Flyers (5-2, 4-1) past Madrid-Waddington in an East Division game in Norwood.
body text: Erica Bates picked up two hits for the Yellowjackets (2-5, 2-3).
