Heuvelton Central honored senior leaders Bella Doyle and Dakota Mouthorp before defeating Harrisville 65-24 on Tuesday night to stay undefeated in the NAC West at 8-0 for tonight’s showdown of division leaders at Hammond. The Bulldogs will take a 13-game winning streak into the game where both teams hold New York State Class D rankings. Hammond stands fourth and Heuvelton seventh.
Lisbon (10-5, 4-3), meanwhile, extended a win streak of its own at five, turning back a unrelenting effort by Edwards-Knox (4-8, 4-5) 34-31.
The 10-5 Knights will host Colton-Pierrepont in a nonleague game tonight.
SENIOR NIGHT WIN
“It has been an absolute pleasure and honor to coach them. Bella has been up since she was a freshman and Dakota as a sophomore. They are hard workers and they have done a fantastic job incorporating our youngsters,” said Heuvelton Coach Rob Powers.
“Absolutely going to miss them but we have some work to do first.”
Heuvelton pulled away from hard-working young Harrisville team opening a 19-7 lead after one quarter and were lead in scoring by the sophomore duo of Katie Cunningham (5 assists, 6 steals, 4 rebounds) and Rylin McAllister (5 assists) who each buried two 3-pointers scoring 25 and 15 points.
Bella Doyle turned in a double-double of 10 points and 16 rebounds with three assists and Dakota Mouthorp contributed seven points and four steals. Ali Trathen continued her all-purpose production with three points, eight rebounds and four assists. Raya McGaw delivered three points and five rebounds and Lily Spooner turned two points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Maeghan Kackison led Harrisville with 13 points, Isabel Miller tallied seven and Madison Cartier added four.
“Great games by Katie and Rylin. Ali Trathen continues to do all the little things. Bella had a monster night on the board and Dakota had a strong defensive night with some timely shooting,” said Coach Powers.
“Our bench continues to improve. It should be a great game tomorrow. Harrisville has made some nice strides. They play tough, good young squad.
LISBON DENIES E-K
Rachel LaRock scored 26 points off putbacks and athletic moves to the goal for the Knights who prevailed in a contest which was a one possession affair for most of the evening. Despite controlling the backboards the Knights were unable to pull away from the Cougars whose tenacity was anchored by Lily Lottie who tallied 11 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter.
Two free throws by Julia Rishe gave the Knights a 32-27 margin but Lottie kept her team alive with two free throws.
LaRock sank two free throws to lift the margin to 34-29 which allowed the Knights to survive a steal and score by Rylee Typhair with 1.2 seconds to play.
“This game was a lot like our win at E-K on Saturday except that more points were scored. We struggled with turnovers but they are a good defensive team. They key for us is that we never let them get the lead and Rachel LaRock was so big for us,” said Lisbon Coach Dickie Marcellus.
“Every time we needed a basket, she got it for us.”
Rishe and Grace Smith each scored three points for Lisbon and Michaela Buckley added two.
E-K’s scoring was rounded out by four points by Rylee Typhair and Kayleigh Allen, two by Macy Robinson and one by Macy White.
The E-K JVs won the preliminary game to stay unbeaten in the NAC West.
