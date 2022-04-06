OFA Lacrosse action on Tuesday saw Heuvelton outscore the Lady Devils 15-7 in the season opener for both teams and St. Lawrence Central open its boys lacrosse season with an outstanding defensive effort to check 1-1 OFA 7-4.
Heuvelton 15 - OFA 7: Raya McGaw delivered five goals and Saige Blevins and Ashleigh Calton each connected three times for the Bulldogs.
“Heuvelton had some good runners and we just didn’t defend well enough and stop the ball. But we gave a good effort overall,” said OFA Coach Matt Curatolo.
Ava Murphy and Averie Farrand each scored twice for HCS, Maddie Richards passed out two assists and Leanne Dietschweiler added one assist to back a 10-save effort by Alivia Bend.
Abby Guasconi scored four times for OFA, Hannah Costello netted two goals and Jaedyn Awan added a single tally and Lily Monroe finished with five saves.
SLC 7, OFA 4: The visiting Blue Devils outscored the Larries 3-1 in the second quarter to go into halftime leading 4-2 before SLC gradually fashioned five unanswered goals in the second half.
BD body text: Jayden Ashley broke through for three goals in the winning effort. Charlie Dow notched two goals and two assists. Zach Strawser and Tommy Storrin struck for the other goals while Gabe Hornung, Xavier Shattuck and Connor Foster each earned solo assist and Ashton Adams stood tall working the crease for 18 saves.
Drew Costello paced the OFA offense with a pair of goals. Dylan Irvine and Trent Lovely connected for singletons while Alex Worden recorded seven stops for the Blue Devils (1-1, 1-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.