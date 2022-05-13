Heuvelton and Hammond secured well-pitched victories in Thursday’s NAC Girls Softball action.
And for Heuvelton it was a win-win situation.
The Bulldogs stayed undefeated atop the division with a 9-1 win over Morristown and opened up a two-game lead in the banner race when Hammond reversed a loss to Edwards-Knox on Wednesday with a 4-2 decision which handed the Cougars their second loss of the season. Both teams have two losses.
Heuvelton 9 - Morristown 1: Chasity Johnson allowed just three hits and did not allow a walk twirling a complete game for the Bulldogs and Carley Simmons continued her extrabase hit tear with a double and a triple.
Lakan Martin launched a homerun, Ali Trathen tripled and singled, Cassidy Pray singled twice and Rylin McAllister singled. Emilie O’Donnell, Addie Graveline and Izzy Woodcock singled for Morristown.
“Chasity Johnson had all her stuff working today and our defense made plays behind her. And that’s what we need going forward. Our lineup continues to work hard and show discipline at the plate. Carly Simmons had another solid hitting performance and Lakan Martin absolutely crushed her first career homrun. And our base running was outstanding,” said HCS Assistant Coach Chris Showers.
“We have a big week ahead of us starting on Monday when we will honor our seniors. I think we are putting a lot of things together at the right time. And that’s important because the playoffs start a week from tomorrow.
The Bulldogs face Harrisville, E-K and Hammond in the final week of the division season.
Hammond 4 - E-K 2: Sydney Tanner provided excellent leadership on the mound and at the plate for the Red Devils. She struck out seven limiting a very productive E-K batting order to five singles and singled three times to lead a 14-hit winning offense.
Alyvia Crosby doubled and singled, Landree Kenyon tripled, Ava Howie singled three times and Mikayla Jones singled for the Devils who are still playing without their all-star catcher and leadoff hitter Zoey Cunningham.
Lily Lottie and Kayleigh each singled twice for E-K and Sophia Vachez singled.
“We played an excellent offensive and defensive game and Sydney gave us amazing pitching,” said Hammond Coach Katina Dillon.
