MADRID — Generating continuous energy and intensity on offense and defense right from the opening tip Heuvelton raced away from host Madrid-Waddington 61-31 in the championship game of the Jessie Chamberlain Memorial Tournament on Friday night.
Colton-Pierrepont downed Edwards-Knox 34-26 in the consolation game and E-K claimed the Junior Varsity title over C-P.
“Heuvelton is a very balanced team, played great defense and they got out and ran the break. They have good players coming off the bench,” said M-W Coach Bryan Harmer.
“But it is good for us to play a team like this.”
The Bulldogs raced away to a 37-11 halftime and were led by Katie Cunningham with 13 points and Rylin McAllister who buried five 3s in a 15-point effort. Four Lady Bulldogs scored in double figures. Ali Trathen tallied 11 points and Bella Boyle netted 10 in a strong game on both backboards.
“We really turned things around from the Saranac Central Tournament. Our defense was very good and we had balanced scoring. Ali Trathen had her best offensive game ever tonight.” said Heuvelton Coach Rob Powers.
“We received excellent rebounding efforts from the girls off the bench.”
Rounding out the scoring was: Raya McGaw (4), Lilly Spooner (1), Ashley Weston (2) and Dakota Mouthorp (5).
C-P 34 - E-K 26: Izzy Vacarro and Kiona Hogle combined for 13 and nine points to lead the Lady Colts who received timely scoring through out their lineup to deny repeated E-K comeback efforts. Lilly Lottie and Dekoda Matthews scored 11 and 10 points to the Cougars.
LISBON IN MCS FINALS
Lisbon defeated the host Green Rockets 57-23 and Belleville-Henderson cruised past Tupper Lake 61-33 in the first round of the Morristown Central Heart and Hustle Tournament.
Rachel LaRock scored 23 points and Mikaela Buckley netted 11 to lead the Golden Knights in the NAC West opener for both teams. Grace Smith tallied seven points followed by Ava Bouchey (2), Julia Rishe (3), Liza McLear (4), Gabby Taylor (2) and Caleigh Smith (2).
Emilee O’Donnell netted two first quarter 3s and led Morristown with eight points. Laurel Vinch, Kayla Dulmage and Issy Woodcock tallied seven, six and six points. Emily Gagnon added four and Kylie O’Donnell chipped in with two.
WILDCATS WIN WITH D
Gooverneur scored 20 points in the first half and opened its season with a gritty 31-27 nonleague victory over Copenhagen. Raelin Burns tallied nine points to lead the Wildcats who received timely baskets up and down their lineup.
Cierra Besaw netted five points and Lexi Devlin, Elizabeth Riutta and Torie Salisbury all chipped in four.
“Copenhagen has a great team. They are quick , have some length to them and they are very good inside. Defensively Lexi Devlin, Elizabeth Riutta and Lia Canell (3 points) had their work cut out but played very well to help neutralize Copenhagen’s post players,” said Gouverneur Coach Sean Devlin.
“It was a great team defensive effort by all 10 of our players. We had a very good first half offensively and ran the floor very well. In the second half we struggled a but made plays when we needed to to seal the win. We are happy with the win but we have a lot of work to do to get where we want to be.”
Chloe Smith and Meredith Bush each added one point to the win and Charlo Carroll and Aubrey Smyklay led Copenhagen with 11 and seven points.
