CANTON — Two North Country natives helped lead the SUNY Canton men’s hockey team to a 3-2 overtime win over SUNY Brockport on Friday afternoon. Ogdensburg’s Kelson Hooper made 34 saves and Canton’s Sam Martin scored the game winner as the Roos secured their eighth win of the season.
SUNY Canton (8-11-0) broke through at 4:59 of the first period, when sophomore Zac Sirota won the draw directly to sophomore Colton Sipperly. Sipperly buried a slapshot top corner, past Golden Eagles goalie Aidan Curry, to make the score 1-0.
Connor Galloway got Brockport (7-10-0) on the board at 11:31 of the second period. Galloway danced along the goal line and elevated the puck just over Hooper’s right shoulder to tie the game at one.
The Roos would regain the lead at 14:07 of the period when senior Brendan McCormack banged home a shot from the slot to make it 2-1. McCormack’s goal was assisted by Martin and sophomore Brady Morrison.
Andrew Harley scored a power play goal at 11:25 of the third period to even the game at 2-2. Hooper made a fantastic diving save on the initial shot by Galloway before Harley was able to bury the rebound.
With neither club able to score in the remainder of the period the two teams would head to overtime.
The extra period would see both trade chances, with Hooper making four early saves. Martin drew a delayed penalty, beating his defender in front of the net. Then freshman Reilly McKinnon picked up a loose puck and fed Martin, who backhanded a shot past Curry to score the game-winner and put the Roos on top 3-2.
SUNY Canton travel to Brockport for a rematch tomorrow afternoon at 5:00 p.m.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.