OGDENSBURG — OFA hosted Malone in a preview of the Section 10 Class C Championship match on Wednesday night and the Huskies used late rallies in the first and third sets and a flying start in the second set to gain a 25-22, 25-8, 25-23 NAC interdivisional win.
The Blue Devils controlled the opening volleys jumping out to a 9-4 start in the first set and opened a 22-19 lead before the Huskies ran off six straight points on the serve of Val St. Hilaire. In the second game the Huskies opened a 14-1 lead before the Devils ran off three quick points on kills by Abby Raven who was in an attack mode through the evening. But Malone regrouped for an 18-4 lead and were never headed.
In the third game Raven, Julia Kelso and Tava Coburn came through with timely kills and Taryn Sholette supplied some poised situational serving as OFA went up 21-19 but Huskies snatched the lead as MacKenzie Major served for three straight points and power kills at the net by MacKenzie Lake bookended a surge to a 25-23 win.
In an interdivisional match of Class D rivals Tupper Lake posted a 3-1 win over Madrid-Waddington which won the third set but dropped the fourth 25-20.
M-W Coach Charlie French has been enthused by the progress the Lady Jackets have shown in recent matches.
“Riley Beldock is a positive influence, she leads us in blocks and kills. Reese Fuller and Destiny Bailey had a good match tonight and my two sophomore setters Erica Bates and and Lillian Todd are improving,” said Coach French.
SR TOPS MASSENA
Salmon River downed Massena 25-21, 25-7 and 25-17 in an NAC East Division match.
“Salmon River played extremely well tonight and hustled for every point. I’m very proud of them! We just couldn’t pull it together on serve receive and made too many errors.”
Leading Massena were: Faith Halladay 4 service points, Payton Benson 3 service points,
Sydney Cardinal 2 kills, one block, Makenna Cameron 2 kills
