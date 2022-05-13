OFA’s softball and baseball teams both suffered doubleheader sweeps to high-scoring Malone teams on Thursday.
In softball the visiting Huskies recorded wins of 14-7 and 13-1 while in Malone the Devils’ baseball squad dropped 10-0 and 14-4 decisions.
SOFTBALL
The Huskies belted four doubles in the second game win where Kenzi Lane limited the Devils to five hits: two singles by Bailey Friot and singles by Katherine Barkley, Taylor Dashnaw and Jorja Williams.
Vail St. Hilaire, Grace St. Mary, Gina Norcross and Alexis LeClair all doubled for the Huskies.
In the first game OFA’s Abby Raven provided an offensive highlight for the twinbill with a four-hit game. Bailey Friot singled twice and Taylor Dashaw singled. Vail St. Hilaire pitched the win and singled twice in a winning offense led by Julia Perras with a double and a single, Alyx St. Hilaire with three singles and Kenzi Lane with a double and single.
BASEBALL
The Huskies drilled five doubles in the second game where Logan Peck pitched the win. Peck also doubled twice in the game where: Eli Race posted two doubles and a single and Logan Spaulding singled and doubled.
Seth Sholette and Jacob Farley doubled for OFA and Alex Mitchell, Aaron Ellis, Ryan Mitchell and Colin Brenno added singles.
In the first game Logan Spaulding struck out seven in a three-hit shutout and doubled and singled at the plate. Logan Peck singled three times for the Huskies. Aaron Ellis, Ryan Mitchell and Ryan Warchol singled for OFA.
LADY WILDCATS SWEEP
In another NAC Central Softball doubleheader Gouverneur swept Salmon River 16-3 and 25-8. Caroline Rastley struck out six pitching the first game win and Raelin Burns and Elizabeth Riutta each singled twice.
In the nightcap Burns pitched the win back by three-hit outings at the plate by Lexi Devlin and Lia Canel.
