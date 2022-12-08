There is taking over a basketball game.
And then there is what Hammond’s 6’ junior forward Landree Kenyon did in scoring 27 of her career high 38 points in the second half of the Red Devils’ 67-44 NAC West win at Heuvelton on Wedneday.
“It was just total domination in the second half after we played a pretty good first half. Landree was very impressive. She played like a college player tonight,” said Heuvelton Coach Rob Powers after the Devils climbed to 2-0 in NAC West play and leveled his Bulldogs at 1-1.
Kenyon was all over the offensive boards going after every rebound from all angles and converting off drop steps after penetrating the lane and along the baseline off the dribble. At the other end of the court she was part of a team swarming team defense which started any number of transition sequences.
Guards Ava Howie (8 points) and Zoey Cunningham (2 points) interchanged at the guard spots and combined with forward Sadey Sprabary (10 points) for some pretty pick and rolls and Hailey Manning tallied five points. Laurell Vinch and Raelee Downs each chipped in two points.
“We couldn’t keep out of the lane or off the offensive boards. She had 38 points and I know she had at least 20 rebounds. We tried to box her out but didn’t go after the ball well enough and she just went over our girls,” said Coach Powers.
“And they were able to stay in their zone defense all night. We have go back to work tomorrow and nothing will be easy in this division.”
Kenyon made it look easy scoring 15 points in the third quarter as the Devils pulled away from a 23-22 halftime lead with a 23-12 third quarter advantage which the Bulldogs’ couldn’t deter even with Rylin McAllister hitting 3 -pointers. Kenyon, who made six of eight throws, tallied 13 points in the fourth quarter.
But it wasn’t easy according to Hammond Coach Alyssa Crosby.
“We talked about being aggressive at the half and the girls did that. Landree Kenyon really stepped up and went after everything. It is great to get Zoey Cunningham back and she is coming into her own” said Coach Crosby.
“Now we have to keep playing like that because all our D West games are going to be tough.”
The Bulldogs showed the ability to major factor in the division taking a 15-13 lead in the first quarter sparked by seven points from guard Katie Cunningham who finished with 14 points, 7 assists and 3 steals and no turnovers. Backcourt mate Rylin McAllister knocked down two 3s in the first quarter and three in the third where she scored 10 her team’s 12 points. She finished with 20 points, 2 assists and 3 steals. Ashley Weston grabbed 5 rebounds and scored two points and Raya McGaw and Alli Trathen each scored four points.
NOTE: Some very accomplished coaches have joined the coaching staffs for Hammond and Heuvelton. Longtime assistant Chet Truskowski and longtime varsity softball coach Katina Dillon are now coaching the Hammond varsity and junior varsity teams with Alyssa Crosby. Dave Steele, who has enjoyed great success as varsity baseball and soccer and also serves as Director of Athletics at Heuvelton, has returned to the basketball bench as junior varsity girls coach.
