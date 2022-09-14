HEUVELTON — A retooled Lisbon team faced a key early season test on Tuesday as the defending NAC West Dvision Champion Golden Knights visited neighboring rival Heuvelton on Tuesday.

The Knights (2-0 NAC West) used outstanding ball movement in the first half to gain a 2-0 lead and defended the margin after a 45-minute lightning delay at halftime against a resilient Bulldog squad. While the Knights gained a 2-0 win in a heavy drizzle, Morristown won its NAC West opener downing host Hermon-DeKalb (0-3) 4-1 in the pouring rain.

