HEUVELTON — A retooled Lisbon team faced a key early season test on Tuesday as the defending NAC West Dvision Champion Golden Knights visited neighboring rival Heuvelton on Tuesday.
The Knights (2-0 NAC West) used outstanding ball movement in the first half to gain a 2-0 lead and defended the margin after a 45-minute lightning delay at halftime against a resilient Bulldog squad. While the Knights gained a 2-0 win in a heavy drizzle, Morristown won its NAC West opener downing host Hermon-DeKalb (0-3) 4-1 in the pouring rain.
In nonleague action Harrisville (3-1) gained a 1-0 nonleague win over Thousand Islands art Rick Bearor Field.
In another nonleague game Edwards-Knox blanked Gouverneur 5-0.
Lisbon 2 - Heuvelton 0: Isiah White figured in both first half goals. He scored from Lucas Gravlin in the eighth minute and provided a well-placed cross which Cooper Rutherford headed into the net 11:52 before the half.
“We had a great first half where we really moved the ball well. Our first year starters really stepped it up and Ty Jacobs had an outstanding game in the midfield. He was all over the place,” said Lisbon Coach Dicky Marcellus.
“We didn’t dog them as well in the second half and Heuvelton took advantage of the space. It was tough after the long wait at halftime and the field conditions were tough because of the rain. Our senior captains Matt Bleau, Griffin Wert, Isaac LaRock and goalie Caleb Richardson all play in the back and did a good job getting Heuvelton off the board.”
Caleb Richardson stopped six saves for his second shutout of the season and used two well-timed leaps in the second half to knock dangerous Bulldog corner kicks away from the net.
Nate Mashaw handled five shots in the Heuvelton goal.
“Lisbon played very well and controlled the first half. Dickie Marcellus always has his Lisbon teams ready to go,” said Heuvelton Coach Bruce Durant.
“But I was proud of our guys, we came back in the second half but just couldn’t score. Our guys want to get better and they will work hard to do it.”
Morristown 4 - H-D 1: Cameron Toland scored a goal in both halves and Javen Joanette set up Toland’s second goal and closed out the scoring with an unassisted goal for the Green Rockets. Jared Young gave MCS a 2-0 halftime lead and David White cut the deficit to 2-1 with the first goal of the second half.
Peyton Donnelly stopped four saves in the MCS goal and Hunter Bouchey handled five chances in the H-D net.
“It poured the whole game and our young guys played very well,” said Morristown Coach Glenn Colby.
Harrisville 1 - TI 0: Liam Winters scored the only goal of the game from Tanner Sullivan and Nolan Sullivan stopped 11 shots in the shutout for the Pirates. TI keeper Morgan Fox finished with 15 saves.
