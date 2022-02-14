LISBON - Saturday’s morning 58-30 NAC West victory over Norwood-Norfolk provided a synopsis of the Lisbon Central Boys Basketball season which ended with six games crammed into eight days.
The Knights brought high energy on every possession but their productivity was erratic which has been a recurring theme according to Coach Bob Jordan.
“This is a great group. They love the game, they play hard and I never had one problem with them in practice. They never want to take a day off. They enjoy practice,” said Coach Jordan after the Knights finished with an 8-6 NAC West record, went 11-9 overall are projected as a number six Class D seed in the upcoming Section 10 tournament.
“But they are the first team I’ve coached who could play with anyone but could also struggle against anybody on any given day.”
A case in point was Saturday’s win over Norwood-Norfolk which finished at 2-12 in the NAC West and 2-17 overall and will enter the four-team Class C brackett seeded third behind Madrid-Waddington and St. Lawrence Central.
The free-wheeling Flyers took an 11-6 first quarter lead but the Knights regrouped around their dynamic team leader, forward Storm Walker, who scored eight of his game-high 16 points in a 23-1 second quarter run. the Knights followed with a 19-11 margin in the third quarter.
Noah Martin and Isaac LaRock, two other forwards who never take a possession off, delivered eight points apiece and Cooper Rutherford lead the backcourt scoring with 10 capping a solid freshman season on varsity.
Defensive stopper Miles Gendebien and fellow guard Cooper Davison (2 3s) each scored six points and Matt Kinney rounded out the scoring with four.
Walker, Martin, Gendebien and Davison, as seniors, played their final home regular season game.
“We will have a home game in the first round of the playoffs and we looking forward to advancing to the D-Arama and see if we can do something special. It will all come down to defense,” said Coach Jordan.
“We have just struggled defensively at times and it is stuff which we practice every day. The D-Arama should be a great day of basketball and we are looking to get there and put everything together.”
Sophomore Mike Richards capped a regular season where he has consistently been the Flyers’ scoring leader by netting 13 points. Logan Baxter buried two 3s scoring six points followed by Dominic Fiacco (5), Parker Blair (4) and Ethan King (2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.