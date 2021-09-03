Lisbon Central secured a repeat championship of OFA’s Gerry Cring Memorial Tournament on Thursday night with a 3-0 victory over Heuvelton in an NAC West game. The Knights blanked the Bulldogs one night after shading OFA 2-1 in the first round of the tourney which used a three-day format after Hammond opted to merge with Morristown this season and could not play in the tournament.
OFA will play Heuvelton tonight (Friday).
Aside from dealing with some injuries Golden Knight Coach Diky Marcellus was confronted with a problem which coaches can live with.
His team played so well as a group that it was difficult to pick the Most Valuable Player and narrow the All-Tournament recipients to two.
“It was really tough to pick an MVP and just two all-tournament awards because we had so many guys who played really well,” said Coach Marcellus after stopper Isasac LaRock was named the MVP and constantly attacking halfback Chase Jacobs was named the Knights’ second All-Tournament choice.
“You don’t beat teams like OFA and Heuvelton in back to back days without having a lot of players play really well. Isaac played stopper in both games and played extremely well and Chase had big scoring efforts in both games.”
The two All-Tournament picks combined on a very pretty first goal of the game in the fourth minute on a set play on a corner kick. Jacobs sent the ball to the top of the bubble and LaRock moved up from midfield and redirected the ball into the net with a flick header. Jacobs also sniped home the third goal with an unassisted shot with 19 minutes remaining in the game.
On the second goal Lucas Gravlin, who scored the winning goal from Chase Jacobs against OFA, beat a defender near the corner off the dribble and sent a strong cross which Ty Jacobs relayed to Alex Vessel for close range drive into the net in the fourth minute of the second half.
Caleb Richardson stopped eight shots for the shutout and for the second straight game made an athletic save early in the game going high to deflect a dangerous corner kick by Jake Venette. Jed Crayford made 10 saves for Heuvelton in its season-opener.
“We had some injuries tonight so we have go to get healthy for league play. Ben LaRock got hurt early and Miles Gendebien dropped back and did a nice job sweeping,” said Coach Marcellus.
Salmon River 2 - Chateaugay 0: Chase Lewis and Rick Chatland scored second-half goals for Salmon Rivery. Ethan Moulton made nine saves for Salmon River (1-0).
In another game, Canton lost 5-0 to Plattsburgh in a semifinal of the Chazy Tournament.
E-K SHADES MCS GIRLS
E-K 2 - MCS 1: Camryn Huckle scored one goal and assisted on another for Edwards-Knox which shaded Morristown in the Colton-Pierrepont Tournament contest and a West Division game.
Annabell Butler also scored for E-K and Madyson Gagnon scored for Morristown (0-3 overall, 0-1 division) off an assist from Carley Piercey. Emma Showers made 14 saves for MCS and Sofia Vachev made four saves for E-K.
C-P 2 - St. Regis Falls 0: Kaitlyn Houston scored goals in the second and 50th minutes to lead the Colts past St. Regis Falls in the C-P Tournament. Kendall LaMora made three saves for the shutout.
Potsdam 2 - N-N 0: Lola Buckley and Jadian Andrews combined to make two saves as the Potsdam girls soccer team shut out Norwood-Norfolk 2-0 in a semifinal of the Jeffers Tournament at Potsdam High School. Lindy Betrus and Brooke Joyce scored for Potsdam.
Gouv 7 - SR 1: Raelin Burns scored three goals to send the Wildcats past Salmon River in the other Jeffers semifinal,. Kaitlyn Gibson scored two goals with one assist, and Torie Salisbury and Elizabeth Riutta also scored goals.
Peru 4 - Chateaugay 1: Ali Johnston scored for the Bulldogs (0-1) from Olivia Cook in a nonleague loss to Section 7’s Peru.
