Thee-pointers early in the game sparked Heuvelton to the Girls title and three-pointers with the game on the line ignited a last rush which carried Canton to the Boys crown in the Overall Section 10 Championship doubleheader at SUNY Potsdam on Friday night.
Rylin McAllister buried two 3’s in the first quarter and two in the first four minutes of the second quarter for the Class D Champion Lady Bulldogs downed who Class B Champion Gouverneur 41-31.
In the Boys Game Ryan Jones buried two 3-pointers in an eight point fourth quarter and Sam Roiger used an assortment of floating shots down the lane to score 11 points down the stretch as Class B Champion Canton outscored Class D Champion Heuvelton 23-16 in the final quarter to secure a 60-50 victory.
Canton won its third Section 10 Overall title in the past five years and the Lady Bulldogs won their fourth crown in the past eight years.
All four finalists will advance to state tournament play next week. Canton and Gouverneur will play in a regional semi-final doubleheader against the Section 2 Champions on Tuesday in the Albany area and the Heuvelton Girs and Boys will play in the regional finals at a Section 3 site on Saturday.
BOYS GAME
Sam Roiger finished with 20 points and NAC Central Division MVP Chris Downs Jr. and Jones each scored 15 points for the Bears (22-2) who generated the explosive fourth quarter to complement an outstanding defensive performance against NAC West Division MVP Nate Mashaw Mashaw. Mashaw was limited to two points in the second half after hitting four 3-pointers in a sizzling 15-point first half.
“We didn’t do anything different on defense in the second half. We just defended better,” said Canton Coach Troy Lassial.
“Ryan Jones and Sam Roiger really came through for us. This was a great win. Heuvelton is a great team.’
Downs played an elevated role in the offensive and defensive effort with 16 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.
After a 22-22 halftime tie, the contest was a one possession game throughout the second half with several lead changes in the fourth quarter. The final lead change took place with three minutes remaining when a Roiger conversion at the goal answered a 3-pointer by Heuvelton’s Jed Crayford to give the Bears a 49-48 margin.
Jones followed with a 3, Roiger converted down the lane again and Jones added two free throws for a 58-48 lead with 1:18 to play. The free throws followed Heuvelton’s (21-4) Tristan Lovely fouling out after delivering a stellar all-around outing with 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Lovely scored six points in the fourth quarter with three highly contested moves at the goal and Jed Crawford buried two 3s to finish with eight points, three assists and three steals. Lucas Thornhill contributed a 3-pointer and three assists to the HCS effort.
Mashaw passed out six assists to go along with his team-high 17 points and Cole Rickett tallied a timely 10 points with three rebounds.“Sam Roiger and Ryan Jones made a lot big shots for them down the the stretch,” said Heuvelton Coach Josh McAllister.
“It was a good game and both teams played very hard. This game should help us getting ready for states.”
Jonah Longshore tallied four points with six rebounds for Canton and Luke Wentworth, Jack Bailey and Zach VanBrocklin all added two points.
Lucas Thornhill
GIRLS GAME
The rim was unkind to Katie Cunningham and her Heuvelton teammates in the opening four minutes of the Girls Overall Championship game.
So Cunningham went the glass and buried three straight bank shots to spark her team’s quick run to a 22-16 halftime lead. Ryan McAllister jump started the Bulldogs offense with a pair of 3-pointers and also used the glass to convert two floaters and post a 10-point first half.
Raelin Burns buried two 3-pointers and converted a 3-point play to lead Gouverneur with nine points in the first half.
McAllister buried two more 3s in the third quarter as the Bulldogs spurted out to 30-20 lead and Cunningham nailed a 3 as the lead became 34-24. The Bulldogs protected the 10-point lead throughout the final quarter.
“It was great to get Rylin McAllister going again,” said Heuvelton Coach Rob Powers.
“With Ali Trathen out with an injury our bench play was huge. And the bench played great. Everyone played great. Gouverneur was one tough team.”
McAllister (5 rebounds) anchored a game-high 16 points with her four 3s and Cunningham tallied 10 with eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Bella Doyle finished with seven points, grabbed 16 rebounds with three steals and passed out four assists as the centerpiece for the Bulldogs’ offense. Laken Martin and Mikayla Ritchie each scored two points and Lily Spooner and a Dakota Mouthorp each added one.
Burns led Gouverneur with eight points and three steals and Lexi Devlin tallied six points with nine rebounds. Lia Canell and Elizabeth Riutta tallied four points, Addy Conklin chipped in three and Sierra Besaw and Tori Salisbury each added two.
“We came out pretty strong offensively then went cold and couldn’t get going again,” said Gouverneur Coach Sean Devlin.
“Coach Powers does great job with them. That game helps us moving forward into state competition and hopefully we helped them as well. We are proud of our accomplishments as a team this season and as a team and proved that we belong where we are. We wish the best of luck to all Section 10 teams who are still playing.”
