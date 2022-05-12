HEUVELTON - Morristown Central’s first year coach Hannah Thornhill was in the visIting dugout but the former Heuvelton Central standout experienced some familiar feelings in the second inning of Wednesday’s NAC West Softball game on the Lady Bulldogs field.
Coach Thornhill’s Green Rockets exploited defensive mistakes with six hits and scored seven runs to take a 7-2 lead in the top of the seventh inning. The Bulldogs answered immediately with five runs in the bottom of the second and went on to a 15-9 victory and stayed undefeated atop the division.
A duel for sole control of second place one game back went to Edwards-Knox which shaded Hammond 4-3. In an NAC East game Brushton-Moira shaded Madrid-Waddington 7-6.
Heuvelton 15 - Morristown 9: Ali Trathen came on in relief and allowed only two runs for the last five innings.
“If you take away in the second inning we played a pretty clean game. We can’t give well-coached teams extra outs. We absolutely did that and Morristown made us pay. We then challenged our team to be better from that point on and they responded. Carley Simmons and Chasity Johnson really hit the ball well today. Our lineup had a lot of great at-bats and our base-running continues to be outstanding,” said HCS Assistant Coach Chris Showers.
“Chasity Johnson didn’t have her best stuff but that is ok, she is a gamer and will be ready to go tomorrow. Allison Trathen came on and pitched effectively in relief. We have a quick turnaround as we travel to Morristown tomorrow. So we need to rest up and be ready to go.”
Carley Simmons drilled a triple, two doubles and a single and Chasity Johnson crushed a homerun and a triple with two RBIs to lead the winning offense. Rylin McAllister doubled and singled and Mikayla Ritchie, Lily Spooner, Trathen and Addison Havens all added singles.
Addie Graveline tripled for Morristown and Kylie O’Donnell and Emma Showers each stroked two singles. Kaitlyn Ladlee, Izzy Woodside, Ralee Downs and Jenn Snyder all singled.
E-K 4 - Hammond 3: The first game of a home and home set in two days saw Cadey Wheat prevail in a classy mound duel with the Red Devils’ Sydney Tanner. Wheat struck out nine and walked two in a five-hitter and Tanner fanned four and walked one in an eight-hitter.
Sophia Vachez belted a two-run homerun and singled for E-K which broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the sixth inning. Kayleigh Allen singled twice and Dekoda Matthews, Wheat and Macy White all added singles.
Tanner singled twice for Hammond and Mikayla Jones, Hannah Belknap and Landree Kenyon all stroked singles.
B-M 7 - M-W 6: Lacey Sullivan lined a double, a triple and a single for M-W, Hannah Manson singled twice and Aynsley French singled. Kennedy Hebert pitched the win and doubled and singled for B-M.
