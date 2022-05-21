Heuvelton took advantage of a rare opportunity to secure a repeat NAC West Softball Championship with a 10-6 win over Hammond in the final regular season game for the longtime multi-sport rivals on Friday.
The Bulldogs struck for seven runs in the first inning by exploiting four walks issued by Hammond ace Sydney Tanner who is well-known for impeccable command of her pitches. Carley Simmons singled home three runs in the inning and Rylin McAllister, Lakan Martin and Chasity Johnson added singles.
Staked to the early scoring Johnson tossed a complete game win and Tanner went the distance for Hammond which regrouped to compete.
“The girls really worked hard at the plate and took advantage in the first inning. After that we made plays in the field. Rylin McAllister (2b) played her best defensive game of the year and our outfielders ran down a lot of flyballs,” said HCS Assistant Coach Chris Showers.
“Chasity Johnson pitched very tough and Carley Simmons just continues to drive in runs. This was a good win today but we will get back to work tomorrow preparing for Monday’s quarter-final game at home.”
Simmons singled twice in the game, Ali Trathen tripled and Mikayla Ritchie added a single. Brooklyn Arquitt crushed a two-run double in the sixth inning and singled for Hammond and Mikayla Jones and Alyvia Crosby both singled twice. Hannah Belknap, Landree Kenyon and Zoey Cunningham all singled.
“We had a bad first inning with four walks, other than that we only made a few errors. We hit the ball well,” said Hammond Coach Katina Dillon.
LCS, MCS WIN
In other NAC West finales Lisbon (5-7, 8-8) trimmed Hermon-DeKalb 5-4 and Morristown (4-8) prepared for the Section 10 Class D Tournament with victories.
Lisbon continued to play stellar defense behind pitcher Gabby Richardson in a 5-4 win over Hermon-DeKalb and Morristown outscored Harrisville 16-7.
Gabby Taylor singled and Rachel LaRock doubled to produce two decisive runs in the sixth inning for the Knights who stranded the tying run at secondbase in the top of the seventh.
LaRock singled and doubled and Jaylin Massia and Anna Hoffman singled for the Knights against H-D’s Rylie Hale who struck out seven.
“Gabby Taylor was a magnet at the hot corner and our outfield is making the plays that they should. I used to kind of hold my breath but now I am pretty confident in them,” said good natured Lisbon Coach Ray LaRock after the Knights earned an a solid sectional seed.
“Making the playoff was my goal this year.”
Hailey Brabaw lined a double and two singles for H-D, Sierra Riley singled twice and Hale, Maddy Wright, Ava Besaw and Hannah Brabaw added singles.
Emma Showers continued as a fixture on the mound for Morristown and singled twice. Karissa Donnelly tripled and singled and Eliza Ramsey stroked two singles.
Eighth graders Avery Chartrand and Jaelin Fayette singled twice for Harrisvile.
