MALONE - The OFA Girls Basketball team played its third NAC Central game in four days on Friday in a 52-32 loss at Malone.
And the Lady Devils are only halfway through a final week of the regular season which would make a band of gypsies car sick.
“It has been tough on the girls, we are playing six games in eight days. We went to Malone tonight, tomorrow morning we head to St. Lawrence Central and then play Canton and Massena on home on Monday and Tuesday,” said Coach Doug Loffler.
“It is really tough when you have been struggling and you have game after game. But we are doing good things but we just haven’t been able to cut down our turnovers because we aren’t executing well on offense. Malone played good defense tonight and they had one girl who really got hot from the outside and we just didn’t get out on her quick enough.”
The inside tandem of Abby Raven and Olivia Merrill continued to lead the OFA scoring with 17 and seven points followed by Brinley Frederick (3), Olivia Liebstein (1), Caitlin Kelly (2) and Jaedyn Awan (2).
